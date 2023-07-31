Group in court over Rosyth house fires and drugs charges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Group in court over Rosyth house fires and drugs charges

Four men have appeared in private in Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

By Jamie McKenzie
Queensferry Road was closed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Queensferry Road was closed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Three men have appeared in court accused of wilful fireraising at a pair of properties in Rosyth.

Barry Baxter, 47, Angus Guthrie, 48, and Stuart Young, 44, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the fires on Queensferry Road and Duffy Place on July 25.

They each face two allegations of wilful fireraising.

Baxter, Guthrie and a fourth man, 51-year-old Thomas McGurk, also face charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Guthrie is further accused of both assaulting and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

None of the group made any plea.

Fire and police officers after the Rosyth blaze was extinguished
Fire and police officers after the blaze on Queensferry Road. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Baxter, of Rosyth, Young, of Dunfermline and Guthrie, whose address was given as Fife, were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They are expected back in court within eight days.

McGurk was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Road closures as blazes fought

The court appearances come after emergency services were called to fires at properties in Rosyth last week.

Crews were called to an empty block of flats in the town’s Duffy Place at 5.30am on Tuesday.

They then put out a fire in a house in Queensferry Road at around 8am.

Fire-hit house in Rosyth.
The scene after the fire. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

No one was hurt in either blaze.

Queensferry Road was closed and buses were diverted during the incident.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police, quoting reference number 0472 (Duffy Place) and 0656 (Queensferry Road).

