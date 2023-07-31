Group in court over Rosyth house fires and drugs charges

Three men have appeared in court accused of wilful fireraising at a pair of properties in Rosyth.

Barry Baxter, 47, Angus Guthrie, 48, and Stuart Young, 44, appeared in private at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in connection with the fires on Queensferry Road and Duffy Place on July 25.

They each face two allegations of wilful fireraising.

Baxter, Guthrie and a fourth man, 51-year-old Thomas McGurk, also face charges under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Guthrie is further accused of both assaulting and resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

None of the group made any plea.

Baxter, of Rosyth, Young, of Dunfermline and Guthrie, whose address was given as Fife, were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

They are expected back in court within eight days.

McGurk was committed for further examination and released on bail.

Road closures as blazes fought

The court appearances come after emergency services were called to fires at properties in Rosyth last week.

Crews were called to an empty block of flats in the town’s Duffy Place at 5.30am on Tuesday.

They then put out a fire in a house in Queensferry Road at around 8am.

No one was hurt in either blaze.

Queensferry Road was closed and buses were diverted during the incident.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police, quoting reference number 0472 (Duffy Place) and 0656 (Queensferry Road).

