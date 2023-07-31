Dundee firefighters step up campaign against cuts which will leave Kingsway East station with just one appliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee firefighters step up campaign against cuts which will leave Kingsway East station with just one appliance

The station will lose its second appliance on September 4 amid a wave of national cuts.

By Laura Devlin
Fire Brigades Union members at the Milton of Craigie Asda campaigning against cuts at their fire station. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.
Fire Brigades Union members at the Milton of Craigie Asda campaigning against cuts at their fire station. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

Dundee firefighters are stepping up their campaign against cuts which could see the Kingsway East station left with just one appliance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service announced a wave of cuts earlier this year which they say are temporary measures to help plug an £11 million budget gap.

These cuts include both the Methil and Glenrothes stations losing one fire engine, leaving just one at each base, and a third appliance being removed from the Perth Community fire station

Kirkcaldy will have its height appliance removed, while the third appliance in Dunfermline will also go.

Firefighters say the cuts will affect response times and put crews and communities at risk and have been campaigning to put pressure of fire chiefs to reverse the descision. 

Gathering public support

An online petition launched to save the Kingsway East second appliance has attracted more than 1,400 signatures.

The station is set to lose the appliance on September 4th.

Members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) have also been garnering support from the public at the Milton of Craigie Asda store.

Heather Wallace signs the petition at the Milton of Craigie Asda. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

Among those showing their support for the Dundee firefighters on Monday was 67-year-old Heather Wallace.

Signing the petition, she said: “The first I heard of (the cuts) was this morning.

“You just hope you’re never in the position where you might need (the fire service) – you think two appliances is not enough and if they are cutting it down, it’s scary.”

Kirkcaldy mum Lynsay Masson, 34, also backed the campaign.

She said: “I’m quite shocked at the cuts to be honest.

“It’s a vital service that we need and it’s ridiculous (they are looking to cut it).”

Lynsay Masson signs the petition watched by her children. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

Johnnie Williamson, a firefighter at Kingsway East station and branch secretary for the FBU said: “Everyone we speak to has been very positive about wanting to sign the petition.

“Most people still don’t know about it though so when you explain to them there is a fire engine getting taken away from the area, they are not happy about it and concerned about what it could mean.

“There will be less cover and slower response times.”

Jonnie Williamson Branch Secretary of the FBU Kingsway East Fire Station. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk.

He added: “The way we see it is that we have to fight against this.

“So the more people we speak to, the more signatures we can get.

“We need to tell the public what is going on and hopefully (those in charge) will listen.

“If we raise awareness then hopefully there will be more public pressure.”

More from Dundee

To go with story by Laura Devlin. Face-to-face appointments being trialled by DCC. Picture shows; Dundee box office. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee City Council to trial face-to-face drop-in service to tackle online wait times
General view of some of the buildings at Dundee University
Dundee University student posted footage of dead body being cut up on social media
Fans watching Bastille at Slessor Gardens on Saturday
6 takeaways from latest Slessor Gardens gigs in Dundee – including issues organisers must…
The Barrels on Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Cash and booze stolen during break-in at Dundee pub
Brooke Reid at the first Freystival last year
Dundee mum vows to return with festival in daughter's memory after event cancelled at…
Retired Dundee insurance executive and golfer, Ian Sturrock who has died aged 84.
Ian Sturrock: Retired Dundee insurance executive and Panmure Golf Club member dies
Pretty Muddy event as part of the Race for Life in Dundee today.
Dundee Race for Life: 52 of the best pictures as hundreds join the fun…
Dan Smith of Bastille visiting Assai Records in Dundee on Saturday.
Bastille star visits Dundee record shop and signs albums before huge Slessor Gardens show
CR0044103, Poppy Watson, Dundee. Bastille plays Slessor Gardens. Picture Shows: Bastille performing at Slessor Gardens in Dundee, and the lead singer goes for crowd walkabouts twice during the performance. Saturday 30th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
REVIEW: Bastille storm Slessor Gardens as the curtain comes down on Bad Blood anniversary…
Police on the flyover above the Kingsway, where the woman's body was found
Kingsway death: Police appeal for passers-by to come forward as probe continues