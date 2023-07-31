Dundee firefighters step up campaign against cuts which will leave Kingsway East station with just one appliance

Dundee firefighters are stepping up their campaign against cuts which could see the Kingsway East station left with just one appliance.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service announced a wave of cuts earlier this year which they say are temporary measures to help plug an £11 million budget gap.

These cuts include both the Methil and Glenrothes stations losing one fire engine, leaving just one at each base, and a third appliance being removed from the Perth Community fire station

Kirkcaldy will have its height appliance removed, while the third appliance in Dunfermline will also go.

Firefighters say the cuts will affect response times and put crews and communities at risk and have been campaigning to put pressure of fire chiefs to reverse the descision.

Gathering public support

An online petition launched to save the Kingsway East second appliance has attracted more than 1,400 signatures.

The station is set to lose the appliance on September 4th.

Members of the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) have also been garnering support from the public at the Milton of Craigie Asda store.

Among those showing their support for the Dundee firefighters on Monday was 67-year-old Heather Wallace.

Signing the petition, she said: “The first I heard of (the cuts) was this morning.

“You just hope you’re never in the position where you might need (the fire service) – you think two appliances is not enough and if they are cutting it down, it’s scary.”

Kirkcaldy mum Lynsay Masson, 34, also backed the campaign.

She said: “I’m quite shocked at the cuts to be honest.

“It’s a vital service that we need and it’s ridiculous (they are looking to cut it).”

Johnnie Williamson, a firefighter at Kingsway East station and branch secretary for the FBU said: “Everyone we speak to has been very positive about wanting to sign the petition.

“Most people still don’t know about it though so when you explain to them there is a fire engine getting taken away from the area, they are not happy about it and concerned about what it could mean.

“There will be less cover and slower response times.”

He added: “The way we see it is that we have to fight against this.

“So the more people we speak to, the more signatures we can get.

“We need to tell the public what is going on and hopefully (those in charge) will listen.

“If we raise awareness then hopefully there will be more public pressure.”