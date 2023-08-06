Single Stella and mouthwash Dunfermline Amazon drink-driver loses licence and job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single Stella and mouthwash Dunfermline Amazon drink-driver loses licence and job

Petrica Anghelache, 43 was 'astonished' to be marginally over the drink-drive limit.

By Jamie McKenzie
Petrice Anghelache moved his lorry just a few yards into the Amazon site but workers smelled alcohol on his breath. Image: DC Thomson.
Petrice Anghelache moved his lorry just a few yards into the Amazon site but workers smelled alcohol on his breath. Image: DC Thomson.

A lorry driver who was “astonished” to be over the drink-drive limit at Dunfermline’s Amazon depot, after drinking “one Stella” and swallowing Listerine mouthwash, has been sentenced.

Petrica Anghelache, a 43-year-old Romanian national, previously pled guilty to driving an HGV at the site after consuming excess alcohol (27mics/22).

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard he was driving the lorry to the Amazon warehouse and arrived just before 9:45pm on May 30.

The court heard police were contacted after Anghelache spoke to a staff member, who could smell alcohol.

His keys were removed and when officers arrived, Anghelache confirmed he was the driver.

The marginal reading was returned at the police station.

Single Stella and mouthwash

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Azrah Yousaf said Anghelache was “astonished” he was over the limit.

Defence lawyer Pete Robertson said a few hours earlier, Anghelache had been dining with a friend.

The solicitor said his client had “one Stella Artois” and had used mouthwash on two occasions afterwards.

Mr Robertson said Anghelache, who lives in Doncaster, used Listerine but was unaware of the alcohol content and had swallowed it.

The solicitor also said his client was under the belief he was under the prescribed limit, as he usually lives in England and was not aware of the different legal limit in Scotland.

The legal alcohol in breath limit in England is 35mics/100ml of breath and in Scotland it is 22mics/100ml.

Banned and fined

Anghelache returned to the dock this week for a proof to decide if there were special reasons not to disqualify him from driving.

However, Mr Robertson said he was no longer of the view there are special reasons, having reviewed the case.

In mitigation, he highlighted once again Anghelache only had one beer.

Mr Robertson also pointed out his client had only driven the lorry a distance of about 100 metres, as he had been parked outside and moved the vehicle into the site.

He said it is inevitable his client will lose his job, from which he had been earning £650 to £700 per week and was sending up to £550 back to Romania for his family and parents, who need medical treatment.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland banned Anghelache from driving for a year.

The sheriff also fined him £150 and said he took particular account of his circumstances in Romania and his early guilty plea.

