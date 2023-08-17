Engineer jailed for ‘act of unacceptable savagery’ on epileptic man outside Dundee bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Engineer jailed for ‘act of unacceptable savagery’ on epileptic man outside Dundee bar

Scott Ross was jailed for 22 months after admitting leaving his victim in need of lifelong pain relief.

By Ross Gardiner
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A construction engineer who left an epileptic man with six fractured ribs after an unprovoked attack outside a Dundee pub has been jailed.

Scott Ross was locked up for almost two years after admitting assaulting and severely injuring his victim outside the Club Bar.

Ross, 51, of the city‘s Gullane Terrace, carried out the attack on September 3 last year.

Ross punched his victim on the head then stamped on his unconscious body.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old will need pain relief for the rest of his life.

He also requires anxiety medication and suffers more seizures than before the attack.

Despite offering to pay £5,000 compensation immediately and another £5,000 within 12 months, Ross was locked up for almost two years.

‘Unacceptable savagery’

Ross’ solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He had very little recollection of the incident itself, in particular the stamp.

“Within the pub, there had been issues involving the victim’s conduct.

“He, without hesitation, accepted his culpability at the first available opportunity.

“He was under the influence of alcohol – he knows that’s not a defence.

“Mr Ross understands he is in a situation very much of his own making.

“He is the main breadwinner for his family.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed him for 22 months.

He labelled the assault “an act of unacceptable savagery.”

The sheriff added: “In view of the serious nature and also the consequences, I do not see any alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Lasting pain from stamp

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson previously explained the victim cannot recall the attack but does remember the events before and after.

At around 10.40pm, Ross punched him outside the Dundee bar, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was knocked out but Ross continued his attack, stamping on the prone figure’s head and body.

He then fled the scene but was later traced at the taxi rank on nearby Nethergate.

The Club Bar in Dundee’s Union Street.

The unconscious man was treated by an ambulance crew and found to have six fractured ribs, three on each side.

He also had a haematoma on the back of his head and scalp and bruising on his head.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “He continues to experience rib pain.”

She explained he manages ongoing rib discomfort with pain relief and will require to do so for the rest of his life.

She said he has noticed an increase in the number of seizures he experiences since the attack and is also medicated for anxiety.

