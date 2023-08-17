Engineer jailed for ‘act of unacceptable savagery’ on epileptic man outside Dundee bar

A construction engineer who left an epileptic man with six fractured ribs after an unprovoked attack outside a Dundee pub has been jailed.

Scott Ross was locked up for almost two years after admitting assaulting and severely injuring his victim outside the Club Bar.

Ross, 51, of the city‘s Gullane Terrace, carried out the attack on September 3 last year.

Ross punched his victim on the head then stamped on his unconscious body.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the 47-year-old will need pain relief for the rest of his life.

He also requires anxiety medication and suffers more seizures than before the attack.

Despite offering to pay £5,000 compensation immediately and another £5,000 within 12 months, Ross was locked up for almost two years.

‘Unacceptable savagery’

Ross’ solicitor Gary McIlravey said: “He had very little recollection of the incident itself, in particular the stamp.

“Within the pub, there had been issues involving the victim’s conduct.

“He, without hesitation, accepted his culpability at the first available opportunity.

“He was under the influence of alcohol – he knows that’s not a defence.

“Mr Ross understands he is in a situation very much of his own making.

“He is the main breadwinner for his family.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael jailed him for 22 months.

He labelled the assault “an act of unacceptable savagery.”

The sheriff added: “In view of the serious nature and also the consequences, I do not see any alternative to a custodial sentence.”

Lasting pain from stamp

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson previously explained the victim cannot recall the attack but does remember the events before and after.

At around 10.40pm, Ross punched him outside the Dundee bar, causing him to fall to the ground.

He was knocked out but Ross continued his attack, stamping on the prone figure’s head and body.

He then fled the scene but was later traced at the taxi rank on nearby Nethergate.

The unconscious man was treated by an ambulance crew and found to have six fractured ribs, three on each side.

He also had a haematoma on the back of his head and scalp and bruising on his head.

Mrs Wilkinson said: “He continues to experience rib pain.”

She explained he manages ongoing rib discomfort with pain relief and will require to do so for the rest of his life.

She said he has noticed an increase in the number of seizures he experiences since the attack and is also medicated for anxiety.

