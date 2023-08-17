Man, 59, fighting for life after motorcycle crash in Fife

A 59-year-old man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash in Fife.

The incident happened on the B9157 – also known as the quarry road – between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy at 1.30pm on Thursday.

The biker was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where staff describe his condition as critical.

Police closed the road for nearly 10 hours as an investigation into the cause of the crash got under way.

The road reopened at 11.20pm.

Appeal for two people who helped motorcyclist after B9157 crash

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling on B9157 at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We would particularly like to speak to two people who assisted the man following the crash.

“Any drivers with dashcam footage that may help assist our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1826 of August 16.

Latest in series of serious Fife crashes

It is the latest in a series of serious crashes in Fife this week.

Two people died and a third was left in a critical condition after a crash involving two bikes between Dairsie and Balmullo on Monday.

A woman died in a crash between a car and a lorry near Crossgates on the same day.

And a man was taken to hospital after a collision closed the A92 near Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.