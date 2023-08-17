Man, 59, fighting for life after motorcycle crash in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 59, fighting for life after motorcycle crash in Fife

Police closed the so-called quarry road between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy for nearly 10 hours.

By Neil Henderson
Police closed the B9157 between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy for nearly 10 hours. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Police closed the B9157 between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy for nearly 10 hours. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services

A 59-year-old man is fighting for his life after a motorcycle crash in Fife.

The incident happened on the B9157 – also known as the quarry road – between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy at 1.30pm on Thursday.

The biker was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where staff describe his condition as critical.

Police closed the road for nearly 10 hours as an investigation into the cause of the crash got under way.

The road reopened at 11.20pm.

Appeal for two people who helped motorcyclist after B9157 crash

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was travelling on B9157 at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We would particularly like to speak to two people who assisted the man following the crash.

“Any drivers with dashcam footage that may help assist our enquiries to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1826 of August 16.

Latest in series of serious Fife crashes

It is the latest in a series of serious crashes in Fife this week.

Two people died and a third was left in a critical condition after a crash involving two bikes between Dairsie and Balmullo on Monday.

A woman died in a crash between a car and a lorry near Crossgates on the same day.

And a man was taken to hospital after a collision closed the A92 near Kirkcaldy on Tuesday.

