DC Thomson’s Dundee Kiltwalk team will walk 20 miles for our Help For Kids charity

DC Thomson staff will be among more than 3,000 people lacing up their boots for this weekend’s Dundee Kiltwalk.

A team of 13 our colleagues will take on the Mighty Stride – a 20-mile trek from St Andrews to Dundee.

They are raising money for our Help for Kids charity, which supports deprived children across the city.

On Sunday morning Kiltwalkers walkers will set off on one of two routes – the Mighty Stride or the 4.3-mile Wee Wander.

They will raise money for dozens of different charities – hoping to top the £930,000 raised by participants in last year’s Dundee Kiltwalk.

Office manager Laura Jackson, one of the DC Thomson Kiltwalkers, has been out on long training rambles with co-workers over the last few weeks – encouraged by donations from family, friends and colleagues.

They were inspired to do something after hearing about the invaluable lifeline Help for Kids provides, including grants for individuals and organisations which work with local children.

Laura said: “We wanted to raise as much money as we could for Help for Kids because we see first hand how much the charity helps local families and how much the support means to everyone.

“We know times are tough but are delighted with all sponsorship we have received so far.

“We have tried to train as much as possible but we are just hoping we can pull each other through on the day!”

The Dundee Kiltwalk DC Thomson team is:

Laura Jackson

Alison Kay

Chloe Street

Ashley Mackey

Lorna Hunter

Sean Spicer

Allhan Rice

Stacey Wallace

Dave McQuillan

Kerri Montgomery

Calum Hamilton

Gemma Kelly

Alex Doyle

Mighty Stride walkers will set off from West Sands in three waves between 9am and 10am, and are expected to reach the finish line at Slessor Gardens between six and hours later.

Wee Wander walkers leave Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, at 11am and 11.30am and should take between an hour and three hours.