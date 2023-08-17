Fraudster admits spending spree with Perth girlfriend’s great-grandmother’s bank card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraudster admits spending spree with Perth girlfriend’s great-grandmother’s bank card

Brendan McKim bought more than £70 worth of food, drink, toiletries, lottery tickets and cigarettes at a corner shop in Luncarty. He also withdrew £110.

By Jamie Buchan
Brendan McKim appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A man who went on a spending spree with his girlfriend’s great-grandmother’s bank card has been ordered to pay compensation to his 84-year-old victim.

The 24-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted debit card fraud, committed on March 15 last year.

The court heard that, while acting with another, he obtained £186.26 of goods by pretending to staff at the Langlands Spar he was the female octogenarian owner of the payment card.

McKim, who was previously branded “idiotic” for a bizarre “bouncy, bouncy, bouncy” rant at police, was fined £450 and must pay £200 compensation.

Dementia

Fiscal depute Erika Watson told the court: “The owner of the bank card is an elderly lady.

“She is frail, no longer lives at home and there is an indication that she has dementia.

“At this time, Mr McKim was in a relationship with her great-granddaughter.

Brendan McKim

“In the early evening, the accused and his girlfriend attended at the complainer’s home.

“She let them in and they sat together in the lounge for a period of time.

“After a while, both got up and announced they were going to the local shop.”

They returned later with soft drinks and cigarettes, the fiscal depute said.

Both stayed a bit longer, before leaving.

Luncarty Spar. Image: DCT Media

Later that night, the great-granddaughter posted on Facebook about the missing bank card.

“She asked anyone who found it to hand it in,” said Ms Watson.

“Some time later, the complainer’s daughter found that the card had been used and money had been taken out.”

Police viewed CCTV at the Spar in Luncarty. It showed McKim using the card at the till.

“He was seen obtaining the goods after presenting the card on his own,” the prosecutor said.

She said it was not clear where McKim’s girlfriend was at the time.

Complicit

His lawyer said: “My client’s position is that his girlfriend obtained the card and provided it to him to make the transaction.

“He accepts he was complicit but was not aware that the complainer had dementia.”

She added: “The relationship was a very negative one.

“He had moved to Perth to live with her but felt isolated from friends and family.”

The couple broke-up in December and McKim went back to West Lothian.

Perth Sheriff Court
McKim, previously of Mill Street, Stanley, but now living in Bathgate, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to stay away from his ex-girlfriend.

“I’ll not go back to her anyway, she’s a rat,” McKim said.

Bouncy bouncy bouncy

Earlier this year, McKim pled guilty to a disturbance at his then-home in Perth’s Tiree Place.

The court heard he jumped up and down and shouted at police officers: “Bouncy, bouncy, bouncy, na na na.”

His behaviour was described by Sheriff David Hall as “idiotic.”

