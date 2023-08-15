Man, 72, and woman, 64, die and third person critical after north-east Fife motorbike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 72, and woman, 64, die and third person critical after north-east Fife motorbike crash

An air ambulance was called to the crash between Balmullo and Dairsie on Monday.

By Neil Henderson
Two people have died and a third remains in acritical condition following the crash A914 road between Dairsie and Balmullo in Fife.
Two people have died and a third remains in a critical condition following the crash between Dairsie and Balmullo in Fife. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Two people have died and a third is in a critical condition after a crash in north-east Fife.

The A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie was closed for several hours on Monday following the crash involving two motorbikes.

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 64-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police blocking the road after the crash on the A914
The road was closed for several hours. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The crash involving a red Honda WM motorcycle and a black Yamaha Custom V Twin motorcycle happened at at around 12.40pm.

The rider of the Yamaha, a 62-year-old man, was also taken to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Road was closed for several hours following crash

Several emergency service vehicles were at the scene while the road was closed, including an air ambulance.

Police have now issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward.

Inspector James Henry of Fife Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or the motorcycles involved prior to the crash to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation into the crash to make contact with officer.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1604 of August 14.

Conversation