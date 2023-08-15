Man, 72, and woman, 64, die and third person critical after north-east Fife motorbike crash

Two people have died and a third is in a critical condition after a crash in north-east Fife.

The A914 between Balmullo and Dairsie was closed for several hours on Monday following the crash involving two motorbikes.

A 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 64-year-old woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash involving a red Honda WM motorcycle and a black Yamaha Custom V Twin motorcycle happened at at around 12.40pm.

The rider of the Yamaha, a 62-year-old man, was also taken to Ninewells Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

Road was closed for several hours following crash

Several emergency service vehicles were at the scene while the road was closed, including an air ambulance.

Police have now issued an appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage to come forward.

Inspector James Henry of Fife Road Policing said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or the motorcycles involved prior to the crash to get in touch as your information could be vital.

“We are also asking anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation into the crash to make contact with officer.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1604 of August 14.