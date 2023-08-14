Multiple emergency services called to crash in north-east Fife

Multiple emergency services have been called to a crash in north-east Fife.

The incident happened on the road between Dairsie and Balmullo at 12.40pm on Monday.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “lots of blue lights from emergency vehicles” and several police vehicles travelling to the scene, with the A914 said to be blocked between the two villages.

An air ambulance has also been spotted at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near the Dairsie roundabout on the A914 between Dairsie and Balmullo.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed.”

It has not been confirmed if there are any injuries.