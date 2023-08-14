ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee bar keeping iconic Groucho’s name would make Breeks proud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee bar keeping iconic Groucho’s name would make Breeks proud

"Turning Groucho’s into a live music bar naturally fits and keeping the name is the icing on the cake."

Groucho's was a favourite among Dundee music fans. Image: DC Thomson
By Andrew Batchelor

The V&A Dundee, the Discovery, the McManus.

These are some of the most recognisable landmarks for people who live in Dundee.

But for music lovers in the city, Groucho’s is on that list too.

For decades, Groucho’s was visited by Dundonians with a love for music. You could buy records, vinyl, cassettes and CDs.

It was undoubtedly one of the most iconic places in the city, being dubbed the “coolest record store in Britain”.

Groucho’s was owned by Alastair “Breeks” Brodie, who ran the record store for four decades .

I was sad when Breeks died in 2019. I would have loved to have met the man behind this iconic record store and hear his story.

The iconic record shop closed in 2020, and although the building remained empty, it was good to see some of the former employees carry on Breeks’ legacy by setting up a new independent shop on Union Street, Thirteen Records.

Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie.

Every time I drove past the old place on the Nethergate, seeing the shutters closed all the time was heart-breaking, because it was a place that meant so much to Dundonians.

But when passing the Nethergate over the weekend, I saw the shutters opened and the windows visible.

That’s because Groucho’s is about to be reinvented with the name being kept at its heart. I am here for it.

Turning Groucho’s into a live music bar naturally fits and keeping the name is the icing on the cake for this new project.

It is being brought back to life by Jimmy Fyffe, owner of JF Kegs, who wanted to keep the heritage of Groucho’s at the heart of its re-invention.

Groucho’s is part of a welcome live music revival in Dundee

Live music needs a boost at the moment in Dundee, and we’re already seeing this with the re-opening of Clark’s on Lindsay Street which closed during the pandemic but reopened a couple of months ago.

We also have Duke’s Corner getting back into the field of live music, with their brand new “Live Transmission” nights and Church Dundee, another local music venue, is aiming to boost Sunday Sessions gigs too.

All this along with Groucho’s coming back as a live music bar could see live music making a serious revival in the city, and that is fantastic.

I am overjoyed to see Groucho’s reinvented with its music heritage at its heart – and I like to think Breeks would be looking down and proud.

