Woman, 58, dies after crash in south Fife

A woman has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry in Fife.

The crash took place on the B981 outside Crossgates at around 12.30pm on Monday.

The driver of the car, a 58-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.30pm on Monday to a report of a crash involving a lorry and a car on the B981 outside Crossgates, Fife.

“Emergency services attended and a 58-year-old woman, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road is currently closed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Three fire engines were also called to the incident.