Crash closes B9157 ‘quarry road’ between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy

A busy link road between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy was closed on Wednesday after a crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the B9157 ‘quarry road’ close to Orrock Quarry at around 1.30pm following reports of a collision.

Police immediately closed the road from the junction with the A909 and Jawbanes Road in Kirkcaldy.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the B9157 at this time and find alternative routes.

A diversion through Aberdour and Burntisland via the A921 has been set up as emergency services continue at the scene.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.30pm, police were called to a report of a road crash on the B9157, near Kirkcaldy.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is closed.”

