Wednesday court round-up — ‘Hell is other people’

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee man has admitted “severely” injuring another man in a vicious attack three years ago.

Derek Alland appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit the October 2020 assault.

The Perth Prison inmate pled guilty to assaulting Steven Cameron at Uist Terrace, while acting with others.

29-year-old Alland, of Craigmore Street, repeatedly punched Mr Cameron on the head and body.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until September 11 for reports.

Triple attempted murder trial plea

A Perth woman on trial accused of three attempted murders has pled guilty to the lesser charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving while intoxicated. Donna Stewart was on trial accused of driving at high speed while nearly twice the drink-drive limit, before ploughing her Mercedes C220 into the side of an Inverness branch of William Hill. Her guilty plea to the reduced charge was accepted on the second day of her trial.

Donna Stewart
Donna Stewart pled guilty at the High Court in Aberdeen to three charges of causing serious injury while driving dangerously while under the influence and at high speed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Double assault

A Dundee man will be sentenced next month after admitting attacking his partner and another woman.

Kyle Kelbie appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to plead guilty to two assaults.

The 25-year-old, of Swallowhill Court, had been arguing about money in a flat in Dundee’s Balmoral Place in August 2020 when he turned on his partner.

He seized the woman by her face and covered her mouth and nose.

Kelbie went on to seize and compress her throat and grip the woman by the body before dragging her to the floor and repeatedly punching her.

Kelbie admitted attacking another woman by seizing her hair, pushing her over, grabbing her by the throat and dragging her by the body.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions and missing a court date.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until September 14 for reports.

Rapist remanded

A sex attacker from Arbroath is behind bars after being found to have raped a woman who could not consent due to the effect prescription drugs were having on her. Dennis Ford, 40, was convicted of raping the woman and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded ahead of sentencing in September.

Dennis Ford, Dundee court building
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.

Hell is other people

A pub regular who battered a drunken stranger and left him with two black eyes will not be barred from his favourite local, a court has heard.

Offshore worker Dean Bramwell admitted the attack at Steeplejacks, Montrose, on September 8 last year.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard he grabbed his victim – drinking on his won at the bar – by the throat, pushed him off a bar stool and struggled with him on the floor.

The 39-year-old, of Montrose, then repeatedly punched him on the head.

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said Bramwell arrived with his partner, former co-accused Kirsten Duncan and the man engaged in conversation with the couple, before he was suddenly assaulted.

Dean Bramwell
Dean Bramwell.

Ms Duncan tried to separate the pair while the bar tender called police.

When police arrived, the man had two black eyes and there was blood over his face.

He declined medical treatment and refused to give a statement to police but the incident was caught on CCTV.

When charged, Bramwell told police: “It was in self defence for an assault on my girlfriend.”

Solicitor Nick Markowski said: “He is a regular at Steeplejacks.

“The owner has made it known to him that he is welcome back there.”

He said: “The complainer was a stranger and had been arguing with a number of patrons, including an elderly gentleman.

“This was really the catalyst for the assault.

“Mr Bramwell was of the view that Ms Duncan had been struck and this angered him.”

Mr Markowski pointed out that the victim had been aggressive and refused medical advice.

“Hell is other people,” said Sheriff Mungo Bovey as he fined Bramwell £1,125.

Ms Duncan was originally charged with assault but prosecutors accepted her plea of not guilty.

Confiscation order

St Andrews Motorhomes Christine Galloway has had just over £2,000 confiscated by the Crown. Galloway conned customers out of nearly £350,000 to prop up her failing business and was jailed for 21 months earlier this year.

Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

