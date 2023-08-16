Windygates housing plan approval ‘ignores local democracy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Windygates housing plan approval ‘ignores local democracy’

Fife councillors were accused of driving a truck through the development plan by nodding through the bid for 77 new homes.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of the new Campion Homes development in Windygates.
An artist's impression of the new Campion Homes development in Windygates.

Councillors were accused of ignoring local democracy as they approved plans for 77 new homes in a Fife village.

SNP group leader David Alexander said the decision flies in the face of overwhelming opposition and “drives a truck through Fifeplan”.

The local development plan allocated the Windygates site for housing a decade ago on condition it included two points of access.

A map showing the site of the proposed Windygates housing development.
A map showing the site of the Windygates housing plan.

However, Fife Council planning officers said they had since discovered it was “physically impossible” to create more than one access point.

But they said the Campion Homes proposal should be approved anyway.

A furious Mr Alexander said: “This is totally unacceptable.

“I don’t think the Fife planning service has the right the change conditions that the public have bought into for decades.”

The planning application for the site, known locally as The Temple, received 104 objections.

Windygates housing will increase traffic

Members of the west and central planning committee approved the application by seven votes to five.

The houses on the eight-acre site will range in size from two to six bedrooms.

Windygates residents fear it could result in more than 50 extra vehicles an hour using a narrow junction.

How the Windygates housing development site looks just now
How the site looks just now. Image: Google Street View.

There are also concerns health services could become swamped by additional residents.

Mr Alexander said more than 500 people objected to housing on The Temple when it was first mooted in 1992.

And a Scottish Government reporter then excluded it from the local plan due to access issues.

It was eventually added to an updated plan with the two-access condition.

‘Things are rarely set in stone’

However, transportation officer Mark Barratt said the Campion Homes plan was judged acceptable because it involves fewer than 200 houses.

He said there was no justification for insisting on two access points “when anybody visiting could see if couldn’t be provided”.

And he said sticking to that rule could result in the council being “hammered” if the developer appealed.

Committee convener, SNP councillor David Barratt, moved approval of the bid.

An image of the proposed Campion Homes development at Windygates.
An image of the approved Windygates housing plan.

He said: “The principle for housing has been established in the local development plan.

“Things do evolve in planning and they’re rarely set in stone.”

Speed ramps and off-street parking will be included in the development in a bid to ease traffic concerns.

However, Ken Johnstone, chairman of Windygates Community Council, said he was extremely disappointed by the outcome.

And Mr Alexander added: “I don’t think this is the way to do things.

“It ignores local democracy and drives a truck through Fifeplan.”

More from Fife

Road closed Cowdenbeath after crash
Cowdenbeath road remains closed after crash
Police have closed the B9157 'quarry road between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy following a crash
Crash closes B9157 'quarry road' between Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy
June Gardner
Missing Kirkcaldy teen, 14, has links with Glenrothes and Leven
The damaged car on Dallas Drive in Kirkcaldy.
Car left burnt out on Kirkcaldy street as police probe fire
Firefighters battling the fire at the Lundin Links hotel.
Lundin Links Hotel fire: Boy who torched derelict building sent to children's hearing
Christine Galloway has been ordered to hand over more than £2000 after her motorhome firm fraud. Image: DC Thomson
Confiscation order against £347k St Andrews motorhome fraudster
Bruce Manson shows the old and new sections which led to the discoveries. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ancient Fife church discoveries 'throw light' on kirk's mysterious past
Traffic queuing northbound on the Queensferry Crossing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Major delays heading into Fife after crash on Queensferry Crossing
Moran was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh
Fife former hospital radio and ice hockey DJ guilty of child sex attacks
Two people have died and a third remains in acritical condition following the crash A914 road between Dairsie and Balmullo in Fife.
Man, 72, and woman, 64, die and third person critical after north-east Fife motorbike…

Conversation