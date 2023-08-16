Arbroath rapist’s victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath rapist’s victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication

Dennis Ford was found guilty of the 2018 attack after standing trial at the High Court in Dundee.

By Ross Gardiner
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.

A sex attacker from Arbroath is behind bars after being found to have raped a woman who could not consent due to the effect prescription drugs were having on her.

Following a four-day trial at the High Court in Dundee, Dennis Ford was convicted by majority of raping the woman.

40-year-old Ford was placed on the Sex Offenders Register and remanded ahead of sentencing on September 13.

Sex attack

Ford was found to have raped his victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, between July and December in 2018.

At an address in his hometown, he assaulted the woman while she was asleep and under the influence of prescription medication.

She was unable to consent when he repeatedly pulled down her lower clothing.

After his victim woke up, Ford touched her breasts, removed her jeans and then raped her.

The jury unanimously found not proven a charge he raped the woman on various occasions between 2016 and 2018, while she was under the influence of prescription medication.

Remanded

Ford, of Cairnie Street in Arbroath, had denied the charges and had been on bail since appearing in private at Forfar Sheriff Court in June 2021.

 

Dennis Ford
Rapist Dennis Ford has been remanded. Image: DCT Media

The court heard his last previous conviction, a drugs offence from 2019, resulted in a four-month prison sentence.

Solicitor advocate James McCrone said: “He has no previous analogous convictions on his record.”

Judge Lady Drummond ordered reports ahead of a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

She said: “That is a serious sexual offence, an offence of rape.

“You have a criminal record.

“Most of it is for road traffic offences and drugs offences.

“You have most recently on your record been imprisoned for a drugs offence for a short period.”

He will find out how long he must register as a sex offender when he is sentenced.

History of drugs offences

As well as the offence from 2019 which saw him locked up, Ford’s record contains other drugs charges.

Ford had previously admitted possession of cannabis and being involved in cannabis production at his Arbroath home in August 2014.

Aged 31, he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

