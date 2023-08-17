Fife chef ‘on phone to wife’ ploughed through lane closure and hit police car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife chef ‘on phone to wife’ ploughed through lane closure and hit police car

Kristofer Currie, the executive chef at Balbirnie House, was on a hands-free call to his wife when he crashed.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kristofer Currie.

A Fife chef crashed through a coned-off dual carriageway zone and struck a police car while on the phone to his wife.

A sheriff told Kristofer Currie, 34, he was “lucky” not to have killed anyone on the A92 at Kirkcaldy West on April 13 this year.

Officers had to jump out of the way of his car.

Currie is executive chef at Balbirnie Hotel, Markinch.

The crash

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard police were at a breakdown in lane one of the dual carriageway at about 7.30pm and placed cones, with lights attached, in a tapered fashion.

A recovery vehicle was delayed and did not arrive until about 10:40pm.

Another police patrol car went to assist and parked 50 metres behind the first police van, with more cones placed about 100 metres further back.

Both vehicles had blue flashing lights and officers had exited and were wearing hi-vis jackets.

One officer, on the grass verge, saw a dark-coloured car in lane one coming towards them.

It struck two cones and entered the restricted area.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton continued: “This alerted three PCs who took evasive action.

“The front near side collided with the front offside of the patrol car.

“The patrol car spun 180 degrees and came to rest in lane one.

“The accused exited the driver side of the vehicle and shouted, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, is everyone ok?’”

Apologetic after crash

The fiscal said no one was injured but “all vehicles” were extensively damaged.

The fiscal added: “The accused freely stated at the time of collision he was on his mobile phone to his wife via the hands free kit”.

He said Currie apologised and said he was “just glad everyone is ok”.

Currie, of Inverkeithing, admitted dangerous driving.

A92 just after Kirkcaldy west slip road towards Dunfermline.RTA involving 3 police vehicles and a car. Police were…

Posted by Fife jammer locations on Thursday, 13 April 2023

Defence lawyer Lewis Faulds said his client, who is employed full-time as an executive chef, was driving home in the dark and initially believed the incident was on the opposite side of the carriageway.

“By the time he had sense of the scene it was regrettably too late.

“He is extremely thankful no one was injured as a result”.

Character reference

Mr Faulds highlighted a character reference from Currie’s employers and said they are “determined” to keep him, despite him facing a driving ban.

The lawyer said his client was made redundant during the Covid pandemic but volunteered for a charity and put his skills to use.

Executive Chef Kristofer Currie of Balbirnie House Hotel. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland said he took into account the plea in mitigation, particularly what was said by his employer but added: “You are lucky someone was not badly hurt or even killed”.

The sheriff banned Currie from driving for a year and fined him £400.

