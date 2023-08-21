Satans Slaves member from Fife jailed for murder bid during biker gang fight

A former serviceman who joined an outlaw bike gang for the “camaraderie” has been jailed for eight years for attempting to murder another motorcyclist.

Barry Smith – a member of the Satans Slaves – drove his van into a motorbike carrying Andrew Lamb, a member of the rival Tribe Motorcycle Club.

The assault took place on July 24 2021 on the A7, close to the junction of the A699 at Selkirk, in the Scottish Borders.

Smith, of Dunfermline, was acting as a support driver for a convoy of Satans Slaves as they rode in the area.

The 42-year-old was supposed to help motorcyclists who injured themselves or broke down.

But the High Court in Edinburgh heard how Smith drove his vehicle into Mr Lamb’s bike, causing him to suffer debilitating injuries..

Moments earlier, shocked eyewitnesses saw members of the Slaves fight with Tribe MCC members on the road.

Smith was wearing a T-shirt with the slogan SFFS – “Slaves Forever Forever Slaves”.

On Monday, Smith – who denied any wrongdoing during a week-long trial in July – held his head in his hands after judge Fiona Tait told him he would be jailed.

She said: “This was a serious assault which has lasting and significant consequences for the complainer.

“I’m of the view that a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal in this case.”

She also endorsed his driving licence with 10 penalty points.

The trial

The jury heard that in the hours before the attack on Mr Lamb, around 125 motorcyclists descended on the area from England and across Scotland.

After striking Mr Lamb, Smith did not contact emergency services but drove away and . abandoned his damaged vehicle further down the road.

The prosecutor said he had randomly knocked Mr Lamb from his bike so he could be further assaulted by other gang members.

Smith denied any wrongdoing.

He compared his membership of the Satans Slaves to his time in the services.

He said: “As an ex-military man, it kept the brotherhood going.”

On Monday, defence advocate John Brannigan told judge Tait his client maintains his innocence.

He said Smith did not have a formal diagnosis but had experienced “symptoms” of PTSD.

He added: “He comes from a supportive family, has a good work record and apart from his membership of the motorcycle gang, has lived a pro-social life.”

Fighting gangs

The Satans Slaves Motorcycle Club was founded in Shipley in 1966 and is one of the largest outlaw biker clubs in the UK, with 29 chapters in England, Scotland and Germany.

They became infamous around the country for violence, bloodshed, run-ins with the law and clashes with rivals the Outlaws and Hells Angels.

Their Fife chapter included convicted paedophile George Ritchie.

In 2007, George Kerr, an associate of convicted gunrunner Paul Ferris, was the target of an attempted hit by two Satans Slaves in Dundee.

He escaped injury.

In 2011, police in Tayside probed claims 4000 bikers were heading to Scotland for a mass battle between The Blue Angels – who the Tribe MCC supports – and Satan’s Slaves.

The Blue Angels claim to be the oldest motorcycling gang in Scotland.

It has been said “Blue” stands for B*****ds, Lunatics Undesirables and Eccentrics.

The gang was formed in Maryhill, Glasgow.

