LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s upcoming Premiership double header is so crucial

By the time Sunday comes around, it’ll have felt like an age since Dundee were last on the pitch.

I sensed a bit of frustration in Tony Docherty after the St Mirren game and I reckon he’d have much rather been back in action over the weekend.

In those situations, you just want to get back out there as soon as possible to try to fix what went wrong.

But these breaks are all about how you use them and I don’t think it’s come at a bad time for Dundee.

You’ve got a new squad with a number of new players who haven’t experienced the Premiership before.

And clearly from Docherty’s post-match quotes he feels they need to play with more belief, certainly from the start.

A break from playing will have given him the chance to drum that into his side on the training pitch.

For a coach, any extra time in training with his team is a bonus.

Hearts

Now they’ve got to show that belief out on the Dens Park pitch when Hearts come calling.

That’ll be a tough one.

The Jambos aren’t in the same bracket as Rangers and Celtic obviously – but they aren’t too far away from it.

Over the last few seasons they’ve shown just how strong a squad they have and it’ll be a real test for Doc and his Dark Blues.

But this is the Premiership – every game is going to be tough.

It’s about believing you are good enough to compete at that level and that’s something this Dundee team still need to prove.

More than anything, I think they need to prove it to themselves.

Beginning on the front foot against the Jambos, who will be a little leggy after a European test at home to PAOK Salonika on Thursday, would be a start.

Getting a win on the board

Make no mistake, this is a crucial point in the season for Dundee.

After Hearts, they face a trip to St Johnstone.

That promises to be a huge fixture, two teams expected to be battling it out near the bottom is always going to be important.

After these two, it’s an international break and then a trip to champions Celtic on September 16.

Let’s face it, any result there would be a shock.

So if there’s no win in the next two, there’s another break and then a visit to Parkhead.

We could be talking the end of September before getting three points on the board.

Successful outcome?

These two games coming up, then, are massive for Dundee.

I think four points from the next six would be a really successful outcome.

Get that win on the board and the belief will follow.

There are plenty of positives right now with how Dundee are looking and they shouldn’t lose sight of that.

But they also can’t afford to go winless for too long or the crucial belief will ebb away.

It’s a key time in the season for Tony Docherty and his side.

If the players can repay the faith the manager has in them then I can see them causing Hearts a surprise.

Big games are why you’re in the big league. Time for Dundee to show they belong.