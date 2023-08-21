LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s upcoming Premiership double header is so crucial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee FC

LEE WILKIE: Why Dundee’s upcoming Premiership double header is so crucial

The Dark Blues face Hearts this weekend ahead of a trip to St Johnstone before the September international break.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty in the rain at Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at Dens Park. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

By the time Sunday comes around, it’ll have felt like an age since Dundee were last on the pitch.

I sensed a bit of frustration in Tony Docherty after the St Mirren game and I reckon he’d have much rather been back in action over the weekend.

In those situations, you just want to get back out there as soon as possible to try to fix what went wrong.

But these breaks are all about how you use them and I don’t think it’s come at a bad time for Dundee.

You’ve got a new squad with a number of new players who haven’t experienced the Premiership before.

St Mirren beat Dundee 2-1 as Trevor Carson made his Dark Blues debut. Image: SNS
St Mirren beat Dundee 2-1 last time out. Image: SNS

And clearly from Docherty’s post-match quotes he feels they need to play with more belief, certainly from the start.

A break from playing will have given him the chance to drum that into his side on the training pitch.

For a coach, any extra time in training with his team is a bonus.

Hearts

Now they’ve got to show that belief out on the Dens Park pitch when Hearts come calling.

That’ll be a tough one.

The Jambos aren’t in the same bracket as Rangers and Celtic obviously – but they aren’t too far away from it.

Over the last few seasons they’ve shown just how strong a squad they have and it’ll be a real test for Doc and his Dark Blues.

Hearts hammered Partick Thistle in the League Cup on Sunday. Image: SNS
Hearts hammered Partick Thistle in the League Cup on Sunday. Image: SNS

But this is the Premiership – every game is going to be tough.

It’s about believing you are good enough to compete at that level and that’s something this Dundee team still need to prove.

More than anything, I think they need to prove it to themselves.

Beginning on the front foot against the Jambos, who will be a little leggy after a European test at home to PAOK Salonika on Thursday, would be a start.

Getting a win on the board

Make no mistake, this is a crucial point in the season for Dundee.

After Hearts, they face a trip to St Johnstone.

That promises to be a huge fixture, two teams expected to be battling it out near the bottom is always going to be important.

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean has seen his side struggle this season. Image: SNS

After these two, it’s an international break and then a trip to champions Celtic on September 16.

Let’s face it, any result there would be a shock.

So if there’s no win in the next two, there’s another break and then a visit to Parkhead.

We could be talking the end of September before getting three points on the board.

Successful outcome?

These two games coming up, then, are massive for Dundee.

I think four points from the next six would be a really successful outcome.

Get that win on the board and the belief will follow.

Dundee celebrate after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee celebrate against Motherwell after Lyall Cameron made it 1-1. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

There are plenty of positives right now with how Dundee are looking and they shouldn’t lose sight of that.

But they also can’t afford to go winless for too long or the crucial belief will ebb away.

It’s a key time in the season for Tony Docherty and his side.

If the players can repay the faith the manager has in them then I can see them causing Hearts a surprise.

Big games are why you’re in the big league. Time for Dundee to show they belong.

More from Dundee FC

Dundee line up against Vllaznia Shkoder in 2003.
Dundee in Europe: Murdered president and slaughtered sheep when Dee headed for Albania 20…
Griffiths has admitted endangering supporters by booting the pyro back into the stand at Dens Park. Image: SNS.
Former Dundee star Leigh Griffiths admits 'endangering fans' by booting lit pyro into crowd
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's penalty pain and United's audience with Ogren
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee must stop paying penalty and start scoring from spot, demands boss
Dens Park hero Ian Ure is all smiles in the training ground footage. Image: Dee Archive.
VIDEO: Rare footage found of Dundee FC in Belgium for European Cup clash with…
Dara Costelloe and Charlie Adam.
Dara Costelloe hoping to give Charlie Adam cause to regret recommending St Johnstone loan…
Pele with Dundee FC Baord
Rare pictures of Pele at Dens Park revealed by Dundee fan and DJ Jim…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty at full time. Image: SNS
Dundee are good enough for Premiership, insists Tony Docherty
Football restricted parking sign in Dundee near Dens Park and Tannadice
Dens Park and Tannadice parking: What are the controversial rules?
Raith Rovers' new signing Shaun Byrne may not have made his last appearance for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Shaun Byrne could return to Dundee from Raith Rovers loan, Dee boss confirms

Conversation