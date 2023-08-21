St Andrews holiday park owners win fight for major expansion after appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews holiday park owners win fight for major expansion after appeal

Councillors had refused permission to double the size of Stewart's Resort, fearing the A915 would become "a complete and utter nightmare".

By Claire Warrender
Stewart's Resort holiday park
Stewart's Resort is just off the A915. Image: Google Street View

A St Andrews holiday park has won its appeal to more than double the size of its £20 million resort.

Fife councillors refused plans by Stewart’s Resort to build another 131 lodges at Northbank Farm by Cameron, four miles from St Andrews.

The work is described as the development’s second phase.

Stewarts Resort planning application
Stewart’s Resort has won its appeal for a major expansion. Image: Google Maps.

And resort owner Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd predicts it will inject more than £6.6 million into the local economy.

However, members of the north east planning committee feared it would lead to increased traffic, resulting in the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

Further concerns hinged on the extension’s visual impact, drainage and the effect on the protected Cameron Reservoir.

Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd appealed the December 2022 decision.

And the Scottish Government reporter has now overturned the ruling, saying there are no reasons to justify refusal.

Bus stops and leisure activities will reduce traffic

The first phase of Stewart’s Resort includes 82 holiday lodges, a restaurant, shops, spa and gym.

Planning permission is also in place for a swimming pool.

The Smoked Thistle
The resort includes a restaurant. Image: Gareth Jennings.

Refusal of the second phase was against the advice of Fife Council planning officers who said it would not result in extra peak time traffic.

And the reporter agrees, stating there are now two bus stops at the resort entrance.

They add: “The resort also contains many on-site leisure activities, and so I find it fair to assume that not all occupants would wish to travel off the site.”

The reporter says the Fife Council development plan supports the extension of existing tourism resorts.

And they rule it would have no detrimental visual impact.

“There would be new tree cover and boundary planting…which would retain the character of the landscape,” they say.

Stewart’s Resort appeal includes geese plan

Regarding Cameron Reservoir, the reporter concludes the development could have a significant effect on the resident pink footed geese, which are of European importance.

However, they say a plan by Stewart’s Resort to prevent access during the breeding season is acceptable.

“With this control in place, which could be secured by planning condition, I am therefore satisfied there would be minimal impact on roosting birds,” they add.

“I have found the proposed development would not have an unacceptable
landscape or visual impact, there would be no adverse impact on the natural environment or highway safety, and that the site is suitably located.

“The proposals represent an extension to the existing Stewarts Resort in a manner
consistent with the objectives of the development plan.”

More from Fife

Staff at the newly opened restaurant at the Adamson Hotel in Dunfermline
New restaurant promising best of Scotland's larder opens near Dunfermline
Barry Smith was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh
Satans Slaves member from Fife jailed for murder bid during biker gang fight
The crash occurred on the road near to Fife Airport off the B921 Kinglassie Road in Glenrothes.
Man, 28, hospitalised then charged after two-car crash in Glenrothes
Missing 13-year-old, Paul Grant, from Airdrie has links to Kirkcaldy.
Missing Airdrie boy, 13, has links to Kirkcaldy
Annie Harrower-Gray.
Raging Anstruther author threw water on queuing chip shop customers
Olborski was brought from custody to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for his anti-Scottish rant.
Man who shouted 'Scottish junkie b**ch' at Fife neighbour is convicted of racist offence
Stephen Lyon.
Fife man 'groaned' as he squeezed woman's bottom in sexual assault at bus depot
Robert Lockhart says the NHS has failed.
Fife dental boss warns looming shake-up could cost lives
2
Chloe Benner, Orlaith McDonald and Malebo Brown at the dance studio
Dundee schoolgirls selected to dance in front of 65,000 American football fans in Miami
Devil's coach horse beetle
Man spots unusual scorpion-like beetle in St Andrews

Conversation