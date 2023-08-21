St Andrews holiday park owners win fight for major expansion after appeal

A St Andrews holiday park has won its appeal to more than double the size of its £20 million resort.

Fife councillors refused plans by Stewart’s Resort to build another 131 lodges at Northbank Farm by Cameron, four miles from St Andrews.

The work is described as the development’s second phase.

And resort owner Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd predicts it will inject more than £6.6 million into the local economy.

However, members of the north east planning committee feared it would lead to increased traffic, resulting in the A915 becoming “a complete and utter nightmare”.

Further concerns hinged on the extension’s visual impact, drainage and the effect on the protected Cameron Reservoir.

Gleneagles Holiday Park Ltd appealed the December 2022 decision.

And the Scottish Government reporter has now overturned the ruling, saying there are no reasons to justify refusal.

Bus stops and leisure activities will reduce traffic

The first phase of Stewart’s Resort includes 82 holiday lodges, a restaurant, shops, spa and gym.

Planning permission is also in place for a swimming pool.

Refusal of the second phase was against the advice of Fife Council planning officers who said it would not result in extra peak time traffic.

And the reporter agrees, stating there are now two bus stops at the resort entrance.

They add: “The resort also contains many on-site leisure activities, and so I find it fair to assume that not all occupants would wish to travel off the site.”

The reporter says the Fife Council development plan supports the extension of existing tourism resorts.

And they rule it would have no detrimental visual impact.

“There would be new tree cover and boundary planting…which would retain the character of the landscape,” they say.

Stewart’s Resort appeal includes geese plan

Regarding Cameron Reservoir, the reporter concludes the development could have a significant effect on the resident pink footed geese, which are of European importance.

However, they say a plan by Stewart’s Resort to prevent access during the breeding season is acceptable.

“With this control in place, which could be secured by planning condition, I am therefore satisfied there would be minimal impact on roosting birds,” they add.

“I have found the proposed development would not have an unacceptable

landscape or visual impact, there would be no adverse impact on the natural environment or highway safety, and that the site is suitably located.

“The proposals represent an extension to the existing Stewarts Resort in a manner

consistent with the objectives of the development plan.”