Joyrider on ‘self-destruct course’ jailed for high-speed Arbroath-to-Dundee police chase

A high speed police chase from Arbroath to Dundee had to be called off because torrential rain made it too dangerous to pursue a joyrider driving at more than three times the speed limit.

Serial joyrider Alan Phillips was already banned from driving when he stole a car and led officers on a 20-mile chase, before the pursuit had to be halted to protect the public.

Phillips – who has previously been jailed twice for dangerous driving – was sent to prison for nearly four years when he admitted the latest offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was jailed for 46 months by Sheriff Mark Thorley and banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving dangerously on September 6 2022.

The 25-year-old admitted stealing a Renault Kadjar and then brandishing a knife in Arbroath, before driving off at speed after being challenged.

He admitted driving the wrong way across a bridge and ignoring red lights as he took the stolen car for a high speed spin from Arbroath to residential streets in Dundee.

The court was told he overtook and undertook vehicles and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road.

He drove at over 60mph in a 20mph limit, while there was heavy rain and reduced visibility.

Chased from Arbroath to Dundee

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court: “He ran off from a store and a witness took a photo on their mobile phone of him with a knife.

“The accused waved the knife around at waist height.

“The accused got in the driver’s seat and drove off at speed, causing the tyres to spin.

“He crossed into the opposing carriageway and over Brothock Bridge in the opposite direction to the one-way system.

“He was lost to sight. He was then seen heading west on the A92.

“He used lane one to undertake. Officers pulled ahead of him but the accused reacted by driving through a red light.

“He overtook several vehicles.

“He reached speeds in excess of 60mph on Balunie Avenue, which has a 20 mph limit.

“Given the torrential rain and reduced visibility, the pursuit was abandoned on safety grounds.

“He was later arrested and found to be already disqualified.”

‘Self-destruct course’

Phillips, from Dundee, also admitted stealing another car on September 4, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance or a licence.

Co-accused John O’Neil, 23, from Dundee, also admitted stealing the two cars and breaking into a third car and stealing from it.

Solicitor Iain Houston, for Phillips, said: “As he put it in his own words he was on a self-destruct course at the time.

“It was all committed whilst he was taking drugs.

“He has no explanation or mitigation to offer.”

Jailing him, Sheriff Thorley said: “He has got a terrible driving record.

“He has got two significant previous convictions.”

He ordered O’Neil to carry out 225 hours unpaid work, placed him under supervision for two years, and under a curfew for six months.

History of police chases

In a previous case, police had to call off another chase when Phillips was seen driving dangerously in a stolen Mercedes GLC.

In another, he led police on a high speed chase in a stolen two-tonne truck before they eventually rammed him off the road and overpowered him with incapacitant spray.

Phillips raced around Dundee for more than 30 minutes and was driving so fast police had to stop pursuing him because it was too dangerous.

He drove on the wrong side of the road, careered the wrong way round several roundabouts, ran red lights, hit a car and narrowly missed a bus during the late night rampage around 37 streets.

