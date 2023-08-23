Joyrider on ‘self-destruct course’ jailed for high-speed Arbroath-to-Dundee police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Joyrider on ‘self-destruct course’ jailed for high-speed Arbroath-to-Dundee police chase

Police eventually had to abandon their pursuit of Alan Phillips due to the dangerous conditions.

By Gordon Currie
Dundee high speed police chase
Serial driving offender Alan Phillips.

A high speed police chase from Arbroath to Dundee had to be called off because torrential rain made it too dangerous to pursue a joyrider driving at more than three times the speed limit.

Serial joyrider Alan Phillips was already banned from driving when he stole a car and led officers on a 20-mile chase, before the pursuit had to be halted to protect the public.

Phillips – who has previously been jailed twice for dangerous driving – was sent to prison for nearly four years when he admitted the latest offence at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He was jailed for 46 months by Sheriff Mark Thorley and banned from driving for three years after he admitted driving dangerously on September 6 2022.

The 25-year-old admitted stealing a Renault Kadjar and then brandishing a knife in Arbroath, before driving off at speed after being challenged.

He admitted driving the wrong way across a bridge and ignoring red lights as he took the stolen car for a high speed spin from Arbroath to residential streets in Dundee.

The court was told he overtook and undertook vehicles and repeatedly drove on the wrong side of the road.

He drove at over 60mph in a 20mph limit, while there was heavy rain and reduced visibility.

Chased from Arbroath to Dundee

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court: “He ran off from a store and a witness took a photo on their mobile phone of him with a knife.

“The accused waved the knife around at waist height.

“The accused got in the driver’s seat and drove off at speed, causing the tyres to spin.

“He crossed into the opposing carriageway and over Brothock Bridge in the opposite direction to the one-way system.

“He was lost to sight. He was then seen heading west on the A92.

Balunie Avenue sign
Phillips reached 60mph on the 20mph Balunie Avenue. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

“He used lane one to undertake. Officers pulled ahead of him but the accused reacted by driving through a red light.

“He overtook several vehicles.

“He reached speeds in excess of 60mph on Balunie Avenue, which has a 20 mph limit.

“Given the torrential rain and reduced visibility, the pursuit was abandoned on safety grounds.

“He was later arrested and found to be already disqualified.”

‘Self-destruct course’

Phillips, from Dundee, also admitted stealing another car on September 4, failing to stop for police and driving without insurance or a licence.

Co-accused John O’Neil, 23, from Dundee, also admitted stealing the two cars and breaking into a third car and stealing from it.

Solicitor Iain Houston, for Phillips, said: “As he put it in his own words he was on a self-destruct course at the time.

“It was all committed whilst he was taking drugs.

“He has no explanation or mitigation to offer.”

Jailing him, Sheriff Thorley said: “He has got a terrible driving record.

“He has got two significant previous convictions.”

He ordered O’Neil to carry out 225 hours unpaid work, placed him under supervision for two years, and under a curfew for six months.

History of police chases

In a previous case, police had to call off another chase when Phillips was seen driving dangerously in a stolen Mercedes GLC.

In another, he led police on a high speed chase in a stolen two-tonne truck before they eventually rammed him off the road and overpowered him with incapacitant spray.

Phillips raced around Dundee for more than 30 minutes and was driving so fast police had to stop pursuing him because it was too dangerous.

He drove on the wrong side of the road, careered the wrong way round several roundabouts, ran red lights, hit a car and narrowly missed a bus during the late night rampage around 37 streets.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Robert Notman. Image: Facebook.
Gangland enforcer jailed for terrifying Tayside couple over son's drug debt
Amanda Fleming
Dundee woman’s crisp bag SIM card prison smuggling plot smashed by guards
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Knifemen jailed and mixed-language abuse
Sean Mitchell.
Dundee labourer jailed for raping woman in city
Network Rail facing criminal charges over Stonehaven rail tragedy
Ben Kelbie was handed an extended sentence. Image: Facebook
Angus shop raider left teenage worker traumatised after terrifying armed robbery
Steven McDiarmid.
Forfar man jailed for domestic abuse and non-harassment breaches
Donny McKenzie outside court during a previous case.
Victim hits out at Dundee ex-partner’s sentence after eight years of hell at hands…
Callum McKay appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court
Dundee paedophile with 'no remorse' for sick searches placed on supervision
David Dye has had Stella taken from him. Images: Facebook.
Owner admits failing to protect defenceless ShizTzu killed by Staffie in Dundee flat