Drug dealing paedophile from Dundee ordered to pay thousands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drug dealing paedophile from Dundee ordered to pay thousands

Reece Boyle made cash dealing cocaine and has been told to pay back his profits.

By Gordon Currie
Reece Boyle arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court during his case earlier this year.
Reece Boyle arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court during his case earlier this year.

A paedophile caught with images of babies being raped has been ordered to hand over £2,340 profits he made from dealing cocaine.

Reece Boyle was caught red-handed with cocaine when police officers turned up to raid his Dundee home in a search for indecent child abuse material.

The drug dealing paedophile was allowed to walk free from court previously after he admitted having the illicit material and peddling thousands of pounds worth of cocaine.

At Dundee Sheriff Court last week Boyle was ordered under Proceeds of Crime legislation to hand over £2,340 profits he made from drug dealing.

Drug dealing paedophile

Boyle had earlier been given a community-based sentence despite downloading horrific images and videos of toddler-aged children being sexually abused.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown opted against prison after noting his only previous criminal conviction was for a motoring offence.

He was ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work and was placed under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Reece Boyle
Reece Boyle. Image: Twitter.

He was also made subject to a conduct requirement, banning him from unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and limiting his use of the internet.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, said: “He has given a very honest account of his involvement in the supply of drugs.

“The time he started drinking to excess and taking cocaine is when he became involved with indecent images.”

Police raid

Boyle, 26, of Findhorn Street, admitted that between September 6 2018 and November 30 2021 he downloaded indecent images of children.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 26 2020 and December 1 2021.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “On December 1 2021 police attended with a search warrant and the accused answered the door.

“The accused granted them entry and made no comment.

“A search was carried out and three mobile devices were recovered from the bedroom.

“Child sexual exploitation and abuse material was recovered.”

Mr Corr said some of the material was in the most serious category.

While executing the warrant, a bag of white powder – cocaine worth £5,213 – was found, along with over £2,000 and a phone with messages suggesting Boyle was dealing cocaine.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Craig Ness was found not guilty over the fire engine crash in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson/ Fife Jammer Locations.
Kirkcaldy firefighter cleared over 'serious injury' crash while responding to 999 call
Grant Stainer appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Cocaine-fuelled driver bashed parked cars on Perth street
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Kicked off in Boots and going postal
McAuley had shared sick material under the Kik username 'Ben Dover'. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username 'Ben Dover'
Drug dealer Andrew Townsley appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth heroin dealer admits threatening council officer during needle sweep
To go with story by Amie Flett. South Street Perth taped off as Police and Forensics attend incident Picture shows; Police incident on South Street . South Street, Perth. Stuart Cowper Date; 11/09/2021; 8772f142-48ff-482d-b203-9d66f93db3e6
Suspect cleared of pushing woman through glass door in Perth, to danger of her…
Police work at the crash scene in Fife.
Driver broke own neck and injured two others in 'moronic' Fife overtake
Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
'I live for killing freemasons' — Wife-beating Brechin thug's foul-mouthed threats to police and…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Teen stalker and pain relief pain
Cameron Whitley.
Technology-blaming stalker from Fife found guilty of rape