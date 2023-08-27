Drug dealing paedophile from Dundee ordered to pay thousands

A paedophile caught with images of babies being raped has been ordered to hand over £2,340 profits he made from dealing cocaine.

Reece Boyle was caught red-handed with cocaine when police officers turned up to raid his Dundee home in a search for indecent child abuse material.

The drug dealing paedophile was allowed to walk free from court previously after he admitted having the illicit material and peddling thousands of pounds worth of cocaine.

At Dundee Sheriff Court last week Boyle was ordered under Proceeds of Crime legislation to hand over £2,340 profits he made from drug dealing.

Drug dealing paedophile

Boyle had earlier been given a community-based sentence despite downloading horrific images and videos of toddler-aged children being sexually abused.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown opted against prison after noting his only previous criminal conviction was for a motoring offence.

He was ordered to carry out 225 hours unpaid work and was placed under supervision and on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

He was also made subject to a conduct requirement, banning him from unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 and limiting his use of the internet.

Solicitor Annika Jethwa, defending, said: “He has given a very honest account of his involvement in the supply of drugs.

“The time he started drinking to excess and taking cocaine is when he became involved with indecent images.”

Police raid

Boyle, 26, of Findhorn Street, admitted that between September 6 2018 and November 30 2021 he downloaded indecent images of children.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine between May 26 2020 and December 1 2021.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court: “On December 1 2021 police attended with a search warrant and the accused answered the door.

“The accused granted them entry and made no comment.

“A search was carried out and three mobile devices were recovered from the bedroom.

“Child sexual exploitation and abuse material was recovered.”

Mr Corr said some of the material was in the most serious category.

While executing the warrant, a bag of white powder – cocaine worth £5,213 – was found, along with over £2,000 and a phone with messages suggesting Boyle was dealing cocaine.

