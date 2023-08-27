33 great pictures as crowds enjoy Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Thousands of people lined Kelty Main Street on Saturday as competitors took on the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship.

This year’s event included a bizarre wife-carrying race for the first time.

And volunteers lined up for what could become an annual spectacle.

It was followed by coal races, which see men carry a 50kg bag of coal over a one-kilometre uphill course.

It includes a section known as hell hill.

And the women attempt the same course with a 25kg bag, while there is also a shorter children’s race.

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is one of only two coal races in the world and is the only one in Scotland.

It starts with a parade involving many local groups, led by a pipe band.

And a street fair, funfair and live music add to the entertainment into the evening.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture some of the action.