Fife 33 great pictures as crowds enjoy Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty This year's event included a wife-carrying race for the first time. The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty proved as gruelling as ever on Saturday. Image: David Wardle. By Claire Warrender August 27 2023, 9.36am

Thousands of people lined Kelty Main Street on Saturday as competitors took on the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship. This year's event included a bizarre wife-carrying race for the first time. And volunteers lined up for what could become an annual spectacle. It was followed by coal races, which see men carry a 50kg bag of coal over a one-kilometre uphill course. It includes a section known as hell hill. And the women attempt the same course with a 25kg bag, while there is also a shorter children's race. The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is one of only two coal races in the world and is the only one in Scotland. It starts with a parade involving many local groups, led by a pipe band. And a street fair, funfair and live music add to the entertainment into the evening. Photographer David Wardle was there to capture some of the action. Wife-carrying got the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship under way for 2023. Image: David Wardle. The men's race gets under way. Image: David Wardle. A competitor grits his teeth as he makes his way to the finish. Image: David Wardle. The race is a test of endurance. Image: David Wardle. Families lined the street to watch the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023. Image: David Wardle. People of all ages were there. Image: David Wardle. Relief at the finish line. Image: David Wardle. Friends supporting each other in the women's race. Image: David Wardle. It's a difficult event. Image: David Wardle. Nearly there! Image: David Wardle. A bumble bee mascot buzzing round the crowd as excitement grows. Image: David Wardle. A pipe band provided entertainment. Image: David Wardle. Encouraging words for this competitor. Image: David Wardle. He wants that one! Image: David Wardle. That bag weighs 50kg. Image: David Wardle. Enjoying a well-earned drink of water. Image: David Wardle. The race is gruelling in the heat. Image: David Wardle. The juniors race into action. Image: David Wardle. Young spectators enjoying the sunshine. Brass band music added to the spectacle. Image: David Wardle. Making it look easy! Image: David Wardle. Elation at the end of the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023. Image: David Wardle. There was plenty of support for the runners. Image: David Wardle. Community groups joined a parade. Image: David Wardle. And dancers strutted their stuff. Image: David Wardle. Having a well-deserved sit down. Image: David Wardle. Storming towards the finish. Image: David Wardle. Nearly there! Image: David Wardle. You can do it! Image: David Wardle, Thousands turned out to line the street. Image: David Wardle. Enjoying the sunshine. Image: David Wardle. Coal carrying in Kelty is all over for another year. Image: David Wardle.
