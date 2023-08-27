33 great pictures as crowds enjoy Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
33 great pictures as crowds enjoy Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

This year's event included a wife-carrying race for the first time.

Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty proved as gruelling as ever on Saturday. Image: David Wardle.
By Claire Warrender

Thousands of people lined Kelty Main Street on Saturday as competitors took on the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship.

This year’s event included a bizarre wife-carrying race for the first time.

And volunteers lined up for what could become an annual spectacle.

It was followed by coal races, which see men carry a 50kg bag of coal over a one-kilometre uphill course.

It includes a section known as hell hill.

And the women attempt the same course with a 25kg bag, while there is also a shorter children’s race.

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is one of only two coal races in the world and is the only one in Scotland.

It starts with a parade involving many local groups, led by a pipe band.

And a street fair, funfair and live music add to the entertainment into the evening.

Photographer David Wardle was there to capture some of the action.

Wife carrying at the Scottish Coal carrying championships 2023
Wife-carrying got the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship under way for 2023. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2023
The men’s race gets under way. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023.
A competitor grits his teeth as he makes his way to the finish. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
The race is a test of endurance. Image: David Wardle.
Scottsh Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Families lined the street to watch the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
People of all ages were there. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023.
Relief at the finish line. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Friends supporting each other in the women’s race. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
It’s a difficult event. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Nearly there! Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
A bumble bee mascot buzzing round the crowd as excitement grows. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
A pipe band provided entertainment. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Encouraging words for this competitor. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
He wants that one! Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
That bag weighs 50kg. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Enjoying a well-earned drink of water. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
The race is gruelling in the heat. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023.
The juniors race into action. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship
Young spectators enjoying the sunshine.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Brass band music added to the spectacle. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Making it look easy! Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Elation at the end of the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023.
There was plenty of support for the runners. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Community groups joined a parade. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
And dancers strutted their stuff. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Having a well-deserved sit down. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Storming towards the finish. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Nearly there!  Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
You can do it! Image: David Wardle,
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Thousands turned out to line the street. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Enjoying the sunshine. Image: David Wardle.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championship 2023
Coal carrying in Kelty is all over for another year. Image: David Wardle.

