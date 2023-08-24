BMW driver fled on foot after 110mph police chase in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BMW driver fled on foot after 110mph police chase in Perthshire

Gareth Niven, from Fife, vanished into the countryside after jumping out of a moving vehicle but he was identified to police by the passenger he left behind.

By Jamie Buchan
Gareth Nevin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Gareth Nevin appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A BMW driver fled on foot after a dramatic 110mph police chase in rural Perthshire.

Gareth Niven leaped from the moving car and vanished into the countryside but he was named to police by the passenger he left behind.

Niven appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and without insurance on the A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus road and an unclassified stretch between Rosemount and Parkhead.

The 31-year-old, of Motray Crescent, Guardbridge, was handed an interim road ban and will be sentenced next month.

Speed check

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “At about 5.35pm on Sunday, August 21 2022, two police constables were at a static speed sight check on the A923.

“PC Scott Power identified the accused’s vehicle, a black BMW, travelling south towards Coupar Angus at a speed of 89mph.”

She told the court: “PC Power stepped onto the roadway and raised his arm, indicating for the vehicle to stop.

the A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road
The chase happened on the A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie road. Imaged: DC Thomson.

“The accused performed an emergency stop in the southbound lane and came to a complete halt some considerable distance from PC Power.

“It was anticipated that the vehicle was about to make off.”

PC Power shouted to alert his colleague in the police vehicle the BMW 635D – which has a top speed of 155mph and can go from 0-60mph in six seconds – was performing a turn in the road.

It appeared Niven was preparing to head back towards Blairgowrie, the fiscal depute said.

“Police began to pursue the BMW with blue lights and sirens activated.

“As constables travelled north the accused’s vehicle had created a considerable gap between them.”

Disappeared on foot

Ms Hendry said: “Officers reached speeds in excess of 110mph, prior to entering Blairgowrie, without closing the gap sufficiently to read the accused’s vehicle’s number plate.

“Having entered Blairgowrie, the accused turned right at the first opportunity.”

As Niven accelerated east towards Parkhead, police got close enough to note the registration number.

The fiscal depute said: “The vehicle past a row of cottages and then braked heavily.

“At this time, the accused alighted from the vehicle and ran up the driveway of a property on the offside.

“The vehicle was still in motion and continued rolling east.”

Perth Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.

Police chased after the car on foot and stopped it from travelling further down the road.

“The accused made good his escape,” said Ms Hendry.

Officers discovered a passenger in the BMW. He identified Niven as the driver.

“Despite an extensive search, the accused was not traced,” the fiscal depute said.

“Checks showed that Mr Niven was not insured, although the passenger was.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentence for background reports.

