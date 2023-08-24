BMW driver fled on foot after 110mph police chase in Perthshire

A BMW driver fled on foot after a dramatic 110mph police chase in rural Perthshire.

Gareth Niven leaped from the moving car and vanished into the countryside but he was named to police by the passenger he left behind.

Niven appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and without insurance on the A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus road and an unclassified stretch between Rosemount and Parkhead.

The 31-year-old, of Motray Crescent, Guardbridge, was handed an interim road ban and will be sentenced next month.

Speed check

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “At about 5.35pm on Sunday, August 21 2022, two police constables were at a static speed sight check on the A923.

“PC Scott Power identified the accused’s vehicle, a black BMW, travelling south towards Coupar Angus at a speed of 89mph.”

She told the court: “PC Power stepped onto the roadway and raised his arm, indicating for the vehicle to stop.

“The accused performed an emergency stop in the southbound lane and came to a complete halt some considerable distance from PC Power.

“It was anticipated that the vehicle was about to make off.”

PC Power shouted to alert his colleague in the police vehicle the BMW 635D – which has a top speed of 155mph and can go from 0-60mph in six seconds – was performing a turn in the road.

It appeared Niven was preparing to head back towards Blairgowrie, the fiscal depute said.

“Police began to pursue the BMW with blue lights and sirens activated.

“As constables travelled north the accused’s vehicle had created a considerable gap between them.”

Disappeared on foot

Ms Hendry said: “Officers reached speeds in excess of 110mph, prior to entering Blairgowrie, without closing the gap sufficiently to read the accused’s vehicle’s number plate.

“Having entered Blairgowrie, the accused turned right at the first opportunity.”

As Niven accelerated east towards Parkhead, police got close enough to note the registration number.

The fiscal depute said: “The vehicle past a row of cottages and then braked heavily.

“At this time, the accused alighted from the vehicle and ran up the driveway of a property on the offside.

“The vehicle was still in motion and continued rolling east.”

Police chased after the car on foot and stopped it from travelling further down the road.

“The accused made good his escape,” said Ms Hendry.

Officers discovered a passenger in the BMW. He identified Niven as the driver.

“Despite an extensive search, the accused was not traced,” the fiscal depute said.

“Checks showed that Mr Niven was not insured, although the passenger was.”

Sheriff Garry Sutherland deferred sentence for background reports.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.