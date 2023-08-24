Perth footballer dodges match ban for his role in McDiarmid Park disorder

A junior footballer has escaped a ban after he was found guilty of being part of a riotous mob that clashed with police outside McDiarmid Park.

Saints fan Aiden Edwards was last month convicted for his role in a major disturbance at the Perth stadium on the day of St Johnstone’s historic Scottish Cup win in May 2021.

Edwards, who plays for the city’s Letham JFC, was among a rowdy group of supporters who threw fireworks and charged at officers and security guards.

The 23-year-old had denied wrongdoing but was found guilty of a breach of the peace after CCTV showed him moving with the group of 20 to 30 men, climbing on the North Gate, following the team bus into the secured area and then grabbing a second fence with both hands.

When mounted police arrive, he appeared to encourage other fans to retreat.

The court heard he has a conviction for a similar football-related offence at Hamilton six years ago.

CCTV footage

Edwards’ solicitor David Holmes urged the court not to impose a football ban because it would “impact on his hobby” as a player with the local team.

“There was bad behaviour,” he said.

“There was the throwing of items but the accused was not seen to be doing that.

“Then there was pyrotechnics but he was not involved in that either.”

Mr Holmes said supporters, including Edwards, surged forward when one of St Johnstone players appeared behind the fence.

“At that point, he takes hold of the fence and that makes him a part of this disorder.

“Then ironically, he was seen moving people back.

“So yes, he committed this offence but I would submit that a football banning order is not necessary.”

Missiles

Sheriff David Hall told Edwards: “This is the second time you have been involved in a matter of football disorder.

“Whilst I am delighted to hear that you play football at a fairly high level locally, it does you no credit at all to be appearing before the court for a second time for a similar type of offence.

“In respect of the question of whether or not I impose a football banning order, I take onboard what Mr Holmes has said.

“But I also take account that you have been on bail with a special condition not to attend St Johnstone matches home or away since July 2021 and you have not breached that.

“In this case, I can use my discretion not to impose a football banning order.”

Edwards, of Weavers’ Well, Perth, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He is one of the last supporters to come before the court in relation to the near-riot when St Johnstone’s players returned triumphant from Hamden.

At his trial, PC Mark Hall told how officers had to retreat behind the second security fence.

“The missiles didn’t strike me, but they landed close to me,” he said.

“One of my colleagues was hit.”

