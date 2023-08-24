Perth footballer dodges match ban for his role in McDiarmid Park disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth footballer dodges match ban for his role in McDiarmid Park disorder

St Johnstone fan Aiden Edwards was convicted for his role in a major disturbance at the Perth stadium on the day of St Johnstone's historic double cup win in May 2021.

By Jamie Buchan
Letham JFC footballer Aiden Edwards went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
A junior footballer has escaped a ban after he was found guilty of being part of a riotous mob that clashed with police outside McDiarmid Park.

Saints fan Aiden Edwards was last month convicted for his role in a major disturbance at the Perth stadium on the day of St Johnstone’s historic Scottish Cup win in May 2021.

Edwards, who plays for the city’s Letham JFC, was among a rowdy group of supporters who threw fireworks and charged at officers and security guards.

The 23-year-old had denied wrongdoing but was found guilty of a breach of the peace after CCTV showed him moving with the group of 20  to 30 men, climbing on the North Gate, following the team bus into the secured area and then grabbing a second fence with both hands.

When mounted police arrive, he appeared to encourage other fans to retreat.

St Johnstone players returned to McDiarmid Park by coach.

The court heard he has a conviction for a similar football-related offence at Hamilton six years ago.

CCTV footage

Edwards’ solicitor David Holmes urged the court not to impose a football ban because it would “impact on his hobby” as a player with the local team.

“There was bad behaviour,” he said.

“There was the throwing of items but the accused was not seen to be doing that.

“Then there was pyrotechnics but he was not involved in that either.”

Mr Holmes said supporters, including Edwards, surged forward when one of St Johnstone players appeared behind the fence.

“At that point, he takes hold of the fence and that makes him a part of this disorder.

“Then ironically, he was seen moving people back.

“So yes, he committed this offence but I would submit that a football banning order is not necessary.”

Missiles

Sheriff David Hall told Edwards: “This is the second time you have been involved in a matter of football disorder.

“Whilst I am delighted to hear that you play football at a fairly high level locally, it does you no credit at all to be appearing before the court for a second time for a similar type of offence.

“In respect of the question of whether or not I impose a football banning order, I take onboard what Mr Holmes has said.

“But I also take account that you have been on bail with a special condition not to attend St Johnstone matches home or away since July 2021 and you have not breached that.

“In this case, I can use my discretion not to impose a football banning order.”

Edwards, of Weavers’ Well, Perth, was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Fans gathered at McDiarmid Park to welcome back St Johnstone players. Image: DCT Media

He is one of the last supporters to come before the court in relation to the near-riot when St Johnstone’s players returned triumphant from Hamden.

At his trial, PC Mark Hall told how officers had to retreat behind the second security fence.

“The missiles didn’t strike me, but they landed close to me,” he said.

“One of my colleagues was hit.”

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

