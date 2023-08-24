Dundee Two men spotted leaving scene of break-in at Dundee Co-op The shop on Brook Street is closed while officers carry out an investigation. By Poppy Watson August 24 2023, 9.24am Share Two men spotted leaving scene of break-in at Dundee Co-op Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4665724/dundee-brook-street-co-op-police/ Copy Link Police outside the Co-op on Brook Street in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson Two men were spotted leaving the scene of a break-in at a Dundee Co-op in the early hours of Thursday. The shop on Brook Street has been taped off after it was targeted at around 2.45am. Two police vehicles have been parked outside with officers seen coming and going from the store. The front doors were smashed in during the break-in but it is unclear if anything was stolen. The shop has been sealed off. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Thursday, police were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Brook Street, Dundee. “Two men were seen leaving the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.” Co-op has been contacted for comment. It comes just days after a newsagent was hit by a break-in in the Barnhill area of the city. Thousands of pounds’ worth of vapes and cigarettes were said to have been stolen from MS News on Campfield Square at around 2.30am on Tuesday.