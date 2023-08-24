Two men spotted leaving scene of break-in at Dundee Co-op

Two men were spotted leaving the scene of a break-in at a Dundee Co-op in the early hours of Thursday.

The shop on Brook Street has been taped off after it was targeted at around 2.45am.

Two police vehicles have been parked outside with officers seen coming and going from the store.

The front doors were smashed in during the break-in but it is unclear if anything was stolen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Thursday, police were called to a report of a break-in at a premises on Brook Street, Dundee.

“Two men were seen leaving the scene and inquiries remain ongoing.”

Co-op has been contacted for comment.

It comes just days after a newsagent was hit by a break-in in the Barnhill area of the city.

Thousands of pounds’ worth of vapes and cigarettes were said to have been stolen from MS News on Campfield Square at around 2.30am on Tuesday.