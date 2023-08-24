Dundee Two cars involved in crash near Dundee primary schools Police were called to the incident close to Camperdown and St Clement's primaries in Charleston on Thursday morning. By James Simpson August 24 2023, 10.16am Share Two cars involved in crash near Dundee primary schools Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4665895/crash-camperdown-primary-school-dundee/ Copy Link Two cars were involved in the crash at the junction of Balgarthno Road and Charleston Road on Thursday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson Two cars have been involved in a crash near two Dundee primary schools. Police were called to the incident at the junction of Balgarthno Road and Charleston Road, outside the Gaiety Bar, on Thursday morning. The area was busy with parents dropping off their children at Camperdown and St Clement’s primary schools. It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured. One driver was seen being led away from the scene by police. The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment. More to follow