Two cars involved in crash near Dundee primary schools

Police were called to the incident close to Camperdown and St Clement's primaries in Charleston on Thursday morning.

By James Simpson
Two cars were involved in the crash at the junction of Balgarthno Road and Charleston Road on Thursday, near Camperdown Primary School
Two cars were involved in the crash at the junction of Balgarthno Road and Charleston Road on Thursday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Two cars have been involved in a crash near two Dundee primary schools.

Police were called to the incident at the junction of Balgarthno Road and Charleston Road, outside the Gaiety Bar, on Thursday morning.

The area was busy with parents dropping off their children at Camperdown and St Clement’s primary schools.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone was injured.

One driver was seen being led away from the scene by police.

The Courier has contacted Police Scotland for comment.

More to follow

