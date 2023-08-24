Fife Huge tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing after tractor falls off lorry A lane is blocked on the bridge after the incident on Thursday morning. By Andrew Robson August 24 2023, 10.52am Share Huge tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing after tractor falls off lorry Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4666021/queensferry-crossing-delays-lorry/ Copy Link The tractor that came off the back of the lorry. Image: Road Policing Scotland/X Drivers are facing long tailbacks on approach to the Queensferry Crossing after a tractor came off the back of a lorry. A lane is blocked on the bridge southbound, with traffic queueing back as far as Halbeath. A post from Road Policing Scotland on X said: “(Fife road policing) are currently dealing with a tractor that has fallen from an HGV on the southbound carriageway of the Queensferry Crossing. A lane is closed on the crossing. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services “One lane is currently operating due to the obstruction and southbound traffic is heavy on approach. “Please allow extra time for travel.” Traffic Scotland says there are delays of more than half an hour on the approach to the bridge. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.