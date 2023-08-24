Huge tailbacks on Queensferry Crossing after tractor falls off lorry

Drivers are facing long tailbacks on approach to the Queensferry Crossing after a tractor came off the back of a lorry.

A lane is blocked on the bridge southbound, with traffic queueing back as far as Halbeath.

A post from Road Policing Scotland on X said: “(Fife road policing) are currently dealing with a tractor that has fallen from an HGV on the southbound carriageway of the Queensferry Crossing.

“One lane is currently operating due to the obstruction and southbound traffic is heavy on approach.

“Please allow extra time for travel.”

Traffic Scotland says there are delays of more than half an hour on the approach to the bridge.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.