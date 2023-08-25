Perth heroin dealer admits threatening council officer during needle sweep

A Perth drug dealer who threatened a council officer has been given a chance to stay out of prison.

Andrew Townsley ranted at local authority workers when they turned up on his doorstep for a needle sweep.

He told one: “I’m going to do you in.”

Townsley, 40, was later arrested when he turned up at council offices to apologise to the member of staff.

He was arrested again the following year when police raided his home and uncovered a heroin dealing operation, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Needle sweep

Townsley admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, at his then-home in Cross Street on March 10 2020.

He further pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin at his property on July 21 2021.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said two council officers visited Townsley for a pre-arranged needle sweep.

Townsley began ranting as soon as he answered his door.

He said: “One of the council workers has previously issues with the accused who doesn’t really like him.”

“He stated that the council officer was not going to get inside the house, due to the earlier issues.

“He said his colleague was allowed in however.

“The witnesses tried to reason with the accused but he continued to shout, swear and act in an aggressive manner.”

He told the council worker: “I’m going to do you in.”

“Because of the threats, the witnesses retreated from the door and contacted police.”

Drug bust

Mr Craib said, some 16 months later, police received a tip-off about a drug dealing operation at Townsley’s home.

“Entry was gained by specialist trained officers who forced the front door open.

“The accused was in the hallway and a search of the property was conducted.

“The living room table appeared to be set up for drug dealing with scales, brown powder, tin foil squares and a tub of money.”

Mr Craib said: “It was set up in a clearly organised manner, despite the rest of the locus being quite disorganised.”

Officers recovered heroin with a street value of about £80.

They also found just over £420 in cash.

“There were numerous text messages that highlighted drug dealing,” the prosecutor said.

Apology

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client had visited Perth and Kinross Council’s housing department and apologised to the employee.

“It was at that time he was arrested by police.

“He accepts responsibility for being concerned in the supply of heroin, indicating that he was supplying to people he knows – which of course doesn’t make it right.”

Townsley has been engaging with IDART, the local Integrated Drug Alcohol Recovery Team.

Sheriff Alison McKay deferred sentence for a drug treatment assessment.

“I’m not prepared to just defer sentence indefinitely,” she said.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.