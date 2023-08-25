Driver broke own neck and injured two others in ‘moronic’ Fife overtake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Driver broke own neck and injured two others in ‘moronic’ Fife overtake

Jacob Wyse caused the three-car crash as he overtook on a blind summit on the B922, a court heard.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Police work at the crash scene in Fife.
Police work at the crash scene in Fife. Image: Police Scotland Facebook.

A Navy ambulance driver who seriously injured himself in a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre has been told it was “by the grace of God” he did not kill anyone.

Jacob Wyse suffered a broken neck and ruptured bowel in the collision after carrying out the manoeuvre on the summit of a Fife hill.

He crashed head-on into another vehicle, with a third car then hitting the wreckage.

Two other drivers were injured as a result.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court Wyse was banned from driving for two years and told he must resit the extended driving test before being allowed back on the road.

He was also ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith observed: “He could easily have been sitting in the High Court in Edinburgh had one of the other people died.

“He would inevitably have been facing very significant period of imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving.

“It’s by the grace of God that nobody died in this extremely moronic manoeuvre.”

#FifeRP are currently dealing with a serious crash on the B922 between Clunie and the Strathore Road Junction. The…

Posted by Police Scotland Fife on Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Solicitor, Lewis Faulds, defending, said Wyse now works for an accident recovery firm but remains a Navy reservist, something he is keen to continue doing.

Addressing Wyse directly, Sheriff Niven-Smith said: “This offence is particularly serious because clearly you were driving a low-powered vehicle.

“The road managers have put lines there and it is a criminal offence to traverse these lines and you did so at speed

“You’re extremely lucky you didn’t kill yourself or someone.

“Had you killed someone he would have probably been looking at four years imprisonment.

“But no period of imprisonment would ever replace a loved one.”

Crash described in court

Wyse, 20, of Balbedie Avenue, Kirkcaldy, admitted driving dangerously on the B922 Cluny road on January 5 last year.

The crash resulted in injuries to himself and two other drivers.

The court had previously heard Wyse’s Seat Ibiza was turned 180 degrees in the collision.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said the crash happened shortly after 5.30pm.

B922 Cluny road crash scene
The crash scene on the B922. Image: Police Scotland Facebook.

She said the driver of a Vauxhall Astra in the northbound lane, travelling at about 55mph, suddenly saw Wyse’s headlights in his rear-view mirror.

Wyse attempted to overtake over a solid white line but hit a Toyota Rav 4, driven by William Roxburgh, which was travelling in the opposite direction, followed by a Vauxhall Corsa, driven by Liam Greig.

When emergency services arrived at the scene they found Wyse’s vehicle halfway up an embankment, with the then-19 year old lying on the road.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he was round to have a ruptured bowel and fractures to his neck.

The other two men suffered whiplash, with Mr Roxburgh also suffering a cut to his head.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
'I live for killing freemasons' — Wife-beating Brechin thug's foul-mouthed threats to police and…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Teen stalker and pain relief pain
Cameron Whitley.
Technology-blaming stalker from Fife found guilty of rape
(L-R) Jay Thomson, Christopher Robertson and Cortez Cuthbert knocked their victim unconscious on Reform Street.
Trio who beat man unconscious in Dundee city centre given community sentences
£20,000 of damage was caused to the Mercedes stolen by McMillan. Image: Shutterstock.
Thief's £22k wrecking spree after stealing Mercedes from Fife family home
Letham JFC footballer Aiden Edwards went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth footballer dodges match ban for his role in McDiarmid Park disorder
Gareth Niven.
BMW driver fled on foot after 110mph police chase in Perthshire
Kevin McBride was jailed for the single-punch assault in Aura nightclub. Image: Facebook
Dundee delivery driver jailed for single-punch nightclub assault that left victim with 'fist-sized' blood…
Dean Barry at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee tradesman threatened to shoot Invergowrie man who 'kicked child up backside'
Aggressive driving such as tailgating has been added to the highest sentencing range for death by dangerous driving (PA)
Tailgating added to highest sentencing range under new guideline