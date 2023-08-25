Most and least popular Higher subjects in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Most and least popular Higher subjects in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools

English beats maths by a long shot but languages like French and German are falling out of favour

By Cheryl Peebles
English and PE are popular but fewer teenagers are continuing with languages at Higher level and a minority study computing science. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
English and PE are popular but fewer teenagers are continuing with languages at Higher level and a minority study computing science. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.

With a new school year underway, we’ve looked at the subjects senior pupils are most and least likely to be studying.

English is by far the most popular Higher course in Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools.

More than double the number of pupils sat a Higher English exam this year – 4,225 – than did the second favourite maths – 1,930.

But far fewer teenagers appear keen to learn a foreign language, with the most popular – Spanish (215 candidates) closely followed by French (185) – half way down our ranking, and German (between 47 and 53) and Italian (between 16 and 19) faring even worse.

After completing National 5s in S4, pupils continuing into S5 and S6 choose which subjects they wish to take for Highers and Advanced Highers, usually a maximum of five.

To create our table, we used the number of entries recorded by the Scottish Qualifications Authorities for 2023 in its attainment statistics released on exam results day.

Vote: Tell us what your favourite school subject was in the poll below.

Physical Education was the third most popular subject, and many young people showed a strong interest in science, with chemistry, physics and human biology all in the top 10.

Despite the ubiquitous role of computers in modern society and the rise of AI, computing science was chosen by only 375 local pupils – accounting for around 1.75% of the courses taken.

We also compared the popularity of subjects this year with 10 years ago Scotland-wide – and found many had disappeared altogether (Russian, anyone?)

The biggest decline we noted was in the number of pupils studying for a childcare and development Higher, compared with its far more popular equivalent in 2013, early education and childcare.

Care also saw a big drop-off, with class numbers halved.

Goodbye Russian

And quite a number of subjects taken at Higher level in 2013 have completely disappeared now.

They include:

  • Classical Greek
  • Russian
  • Biotechnology
  • Geology
  • Managing environmental resources
  • Beauty
  • Building construction
  • Travel and tourism

By contrast, politics has seen a huge surge, with almost five times as many young people studying the subject as did a decade ago.

Higher PE was not as popular 10 years ago as it is today, with the number taking it close to doubling.

Why is Higher PE so popular?

The Higher PE course combines physical activity with classroom-based lessons in which pupils learn about factors affecting sporting performance.

PE teacher Ross Robinson, pictured at Hampden, who says Higher PE is useful for many career paths.
PE teacher Ross Robinson, pictured at Hampden Park when the Perth High team he coached won the Scottish Schools FA Senior Shield. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

PE teacher Ross Robinson, from Perth High School, reckons the popularity stems from physical and mental health being put at the centre of the curriculum and young people and their parents being keen to make physically activity part of the school day.

He said: “I also think that PE departments across the authority [Perth and Kinross] are doing an exceptional job of showing our young people that PE is more than just sport and physical activity, but is an opportunity to develop skills for life such as communication, leadership and teamwork in a slightly different context to being in a classroom.”

What careers can PE lead to?

“The more young people that we can have being engaged in physical education in our schools the better.

“The physical benefits of taking part in high intensity physical education are well known, but looking after the mental health of our young people is absolutely vital and regular physical activity through PE lessons is a great way to do this.

“Physical activity is linked to improved mood, reduced stress, and enhanced cognitive function so we can see the link between physical education and improved physical health, improved mental health and increased attainment in other subjects.”

And a PE qualification is useful for many career paths, says Ross.

“People associate physical education qualification with a career in the sport industry which is absolutely correct – we see a large number of young people moving into sports coaching, sports science and the leisure industry, but the skills developed in the subject are more widespread than that.

“The subject serves as an exceptional platform for developing competencies in decision-making, problem-solving, and collaborative teamwork to name but a few.”

More from Schools

Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus, in front of the main school building at Butterstone
Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children
Students at High School of Dundee
The independent school open day aiming to open minds
Cameron Edwards at Showcase the Street dance studio.
Cameron hopes to steal the show in Summer Holiday at Caird Hall
English and PE are popular but fewer teenagers are continuing with languages at Higher level and a minority study computing science. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Pictures show 'striking' £2m Monifieth High School ahead of opening day in 1979
Your school meals menus this week graphic with picture of children eating
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Greyson Geddes with his Gold Star certificate, badge and medals.
Dundee schoolboy's record-breaking run after bouncing back from rare psychological condition
GMB Union flag. Schools across Dundee facing further disruption after GMB members voted to strike.
Some Dundee school staff vote for two-day strike
English and PE are popular but fewer teenagers are continuing with languages at Higher level and a minority study computing science. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
'Massive' milestone for brave Newport-on-Tay cancer survivor Erin as she restarts primary school
English and PE are popular but fewer teenagers are continuing with languages at Higher level and a minority study computing science. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Back to school pictures of children from Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife 'N-word' teacher who mocked pupils and talked about porn struck off

Conversation