Hunter group taunted Dundee paedophile with cucumber during sting video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Hunter group taunted Dundee paedophile with cucumber during sting video

Francis Burns was confronted at his home by a vigilante group after communicating with a decoy 'child' online.

By Gordon Currie
Francis Burns was confronted at his door by paedophile hunters
Francis Burns was confronted at his door by paedophile hunters. Image: Secrets and Lies hunter group.

A serial child sex offender who called police when paedophile hunters turned up at his door and taunted him with a cucumber has been jailed for 12 months.

Francis Burns called police to whinge he was being harassed after the vigilante group exposed him for sending nude photos and videos to what he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

The group confronted Burns with a cucumber after he discussed carrying out sex acts with the vegetable during chats with the decoy.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown also placed Burns on the Sex Offenders Register and said: “In light of your previous convictions, I am satisfied a custodial sentence is the only way to deal with it.”

Burns, 50, has multiple convictions for sending messages involving the sexual abuse of children and has spent several periods in prison.

Francis Burns
Francis Burns called police when the vigilantes appeared at his door. Image: Secrets and Lies hunter group.

The predatory paedophile was placed on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) in October 2020 because of the danger he continues to pose to children.

Increasingly graphic messages

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Burns was visited by members of the Secrets and Lies paedophile hunter group at his home in Dunholm Terrace, Dundee.

Footage shows a clearly annoyed Burns calling police to complain about the visit, while members of the group goaded him with the cucumber.

Francis Burns taunted with a cucumber.
The group taunted Burns with a cucumber, in reference to comments they claim he made on his chats. Image: Secrets and Lies hunter group.

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said: “The conversation [on the SayHi app] was initiated by the accused.

“He said ‘hello’ and she [an adult male volunteer posing as ‘Charlotte’] advised him she was only 13.

“The conversation continued. After seeing a picture of the girl the accused responded ‘wow, you look amazing.’

He then provided her his number, saying he did not use SayHi but did use WhatsApp.

“In conversation, the accused told the girl he would like to go camping.

“She told him she wanted to be a model and he said she could be a topless model.”

Francis Burns
Francis Burns.

The conversation became increasingly explicit, with Burns then requesting and sending videos of sex acts and asking for nude images.

The messages continued to get more graphic and sexual in their nature, the court was told.

He also warned her “not to tell anyone” about their messages because it would get him into trouble.

History of offending

In January 2023, the group carried out a sting operation at his home and presented him with screenshots of naked images he had sent.

As the confrontation continued, the video shows Burns calling police and a group member saying they were already on their way.

Officers arrived within a few minutes and entered his flat and shut the door.

The court heard, following his arrest, Burns said: “I know I am going to jail. I know I am going back to Perth.”

Burns admitted that between December 26 2022 and January 9 2023, for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification or for humiliating, distressing or alarming a child he believed to be aged 13, causing an adult to view sexual images and receive written sexual communication by sending sexually explicit messages, images and videos via social media and attempting to communicate indecently with an older child.

Francis Burns outside Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous crime.
Francis Burns outside Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous crime.

Burns was jailed in 2017 when he targeted four different children via Kik and SayHi messenger sites.

He claimed he was a 14-year-old boy and asked one for indecent pictures.

He was later caught red-handed breaching his SOPO when a message appeared on his phone as police installed monitoring equipment on it.

It showed he had been deleting messages from his phone without permission.

There is much more local court content at our dedicated page here, or join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Kenneth Morris.
Armed police rushed to Kirkcaldy hotel after paranoid and sleep-deprived knifeman locked himself in…
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Chelsea smile and janitor cleans up
Arran McPherson has been jailed for causing Dolores Humphries' death by dangerous driving
Family of tragic Montrose grandmother 'Saint Doe' hit out at young killer's sentence
Clark called 999 to report his 'rotten pizza'.
Fife man blasted for calling 999 to report 'rotten takeaway pizza' and using racial…
Joe Henry Brown was caught with drugs at HMP Perth.
More jail time for Dundee chainsaw attacker caught with cocaine in Perth Prison cell
Robert Walker.
'Despicable' Fife pensioner sexually assaulted schoolgirl
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drink-drive pensioner and legal restraint
Kris Miller, Courier, 14/12/15. Picture today at Fife Council HQ, Fife House in Glenrothes shows workers entering and leaving the building for story about low morale at the Council.
Fife councillor arrested over ‘child grooming’ allegations
Martin Szpak leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Footballer headbutted and scarred ex-Dundee United star for life in bruising over-35s match
Wilson set up online banking with RBS and drained her grandmother's account. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife woman stole £26k from own grandmother