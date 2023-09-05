Banned St Andrews Tesco shopper hit shop worker and assaulted four police during four-hour rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banned St Andrews Tesco shopper hit shop worker and assaulted four police during four-hour rampage

Michelle Vallance kicked off after being told she was banned from the supermarket and caused havoc for hours.

By Gordon Currie
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
A disgruntled shopper who attacked five women, including four police workers, during a four-hour rampage has been given a non-custodial sentence.

Michelle Vallance had been warned to expect a lengthy prison term after she admitted spitting on and kicking out at numerous police staff.

Vallance, 38, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, kicked and injured police officers and custody staff and spat on the head and in the hair of one of the officers looking after her welfare.

Despite her social work report being described as “not very edifying”, Sheriff George Way opted against prison.

He placed her under social work supervision for 18 months and must stay at home between 8pm and 7 am each day for nine months.

Drugs ‘progress’ could be halted in prison

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, said “she has not had her sorrows to seek in life in general” and has not offended since this incident.

He said there had been “progress in relation to her substance abuse” which could be derailed behind bars.

Sheriff Way said: “The punishment part has to be a removal of liberty to some degree.

“The sentence is a direct alternative to custody.

“I am going to give you a chance because of the passage of time and the fact you have stayed out of trouble since.”

Tesco chaos

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told Dundee Sheriff Court Vallance kicked off when she was confronted by staff in Tesco in St Andrews centre and told she was banned from entering “due to various incidents.”

Tesco, Market Street, St Andrews
The incident began at Tesco, Market Street, St Andrews.

The prosecutor said: “The accused was behaving aggressively, threatening to stab staff members and slit their throats.

“She came right up to (one’s) face as if to assault her.

“A colleague put her hand up to defend her.

“The accused was extremely aggressive and pushed her to the body.

“She grabbed the skin on her neck and pinched it.

“She swung the bag in her hand and hit (the worker) over the head with it.”

Shocked families witnessed the incident and heard Vallance screaming “I’m going to kill you” at the store worker.

She was still shouting and swearing when police arrived.

Havoc continues in custody

Ms Mannion said Vallance continued to cause havoc in custody, kicking a constable on the leg at the charge bar in Dundee HQ.

She was placed in anti-harm clothing and under observation for several hours as she was “unpredictable”.

Ms Mannion said: “She struck out at the officers and police staff monitoring her several times.

“This continued for four hours.”

Her spittle landed on one officer’s forehead and hair.

Vallance admitted assaulting the Tesco worker on November 17 2021 and threatening to kill staff and slit their throats.

On the same date, she admitted assaulting four police officers and failing to appear at court on 11 April.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

