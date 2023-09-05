Banned St Andrews Tesco shopper hit shop worker and assaulted four police during four-hour rampage

A disgruntled shopper who attacked five women, including four police workers, during a four-hour rampage has been given a non-custodial sentence.

Michelle Vallance had been warned to expect a lengthy prison term after she admitted spitting on and kicking out at numerous police staff.

Vallance, 38, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, kicked and injured police officers and custody staff and spat on the head and in the hair of one of the officers looking after her welfare.

Despite her social work report being described as “not very edifying”, Sheriff George Way opted against prison.

He placed her under social work supervision for 18 months and must stay at home between 8pm and 7 am each day for nine months.

Drugs ‘progress’ could be halted in prison

Solicitor Billy Watt, defending, said “she has not had her sorrows to seek in life in general” and has not offended since this incident.

He said there had been “progress in relation to her substance abuse” which could be derailed behind bars.

Sheriff Way said: “The punishment part has to be a removal of liberty to some degree.

“The sentence is a direct alternative to custody.

“I am going to give you a chance because of the passage of time and the fact you have stayed out of trouble since.”

Tesco chaos

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion previously told Dundee Sheriff Court Vallance kicked off when she was confronted by staff in Tesco in St Andrews centre and told she was banned from entering “due to various incidents.”

The prosecutor said: “The accused was behaving aggressively, threatening to stab staff members and slit their throats.

“She came right up to (one’s) face as if to assault her.

“A colleague put her hand up to defend her.

“The accused was extremely aggressive and pushed her to the body.

“She grabbed the skin on her neck and pinched it.

“She swung the bag in her hand and hit (the worker) over the head with it.”

Shocked families witnessed the incident and heard Vallance screaming “I’m going to kill you” at the store worker.

She was still shouting and swearing when police arrived.

Havoc continues in custody

Ms Mannion said Vallance continued to cause havoc in custody, kicking a constable on the leg at the charge bar in Dundee HQ.

She was placed in anti-harm clothing and under observation for several hours as she was “unpredictable”.

Ms Mannion said: “She struck out at the officers and police staff monitoring her several times.

“This continued for four hours.”

Her spittle landed on one officer’s forehead and hair.

Vallance admitted assaulting the Tesco worker on November 17 2021 and threatening to kill staff and slit their throats.

On the same date, she admitted assaulting four police officers and failing to appear at court on 11 April.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.