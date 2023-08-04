Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy

Michelle Vallance was given a prison warning after kicking off in Fife and at Dundee police HQ.

By Ross Gardiner
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Michelle Vallance appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A Fife woman threatened and attacked supermarket staff before physically assaulting police officers.

Michelle Vallance was already banned from the Tesco supermarket on Market Street, St Andrews when she kicked off there on November 17 2021.

While in the shop, she ranted about suing the company over a broken leg.

After attacking an employee, the 38-year-old was taken to Dundee police headquarters.

There, she attacked police staff, including spitting at one.

Vallance, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, will be sentenced on August 30.

Supermarket scuffle

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court Vallance was known to Tesco staff as being banned from the shop.

She was spotted at 2.10pm and asked to leave but she began behaving in an “aggressive” manner and making threats to stab employees and slit their throats.

She told staff: “You broke my f***ing legs in here.

“I’ve got lawyers onto you.”

The lengthy incident started at Tesco in St Andrews’ Market Street. Image: Google.

Vallance was ordered to leave again but continued ranting about broken legs and seeing the company in court.

Ms Mannion said she came up to the face of one worker, before grabbing her by the neck, pinching her skin.

Another employee phoned police, who arrived within minutes to find Vallance sitting on the floor near the door.

She was shouting and swearing and taken to police HQ.

Over the course of the next four hours there, she repeatedly kicked a female PC on the body.

Dundee’s police headquarters at Bell Street.
Vallance continued to cause a disturbance at Dundee’s police headquarters at Bell Street.

Vallance also kicked one custody officer on the body and repeatedly kicked another, causing injury.

She also spat in the face of a third custody officer.

In court

As well as the threatening or abusive behaviour and five assaults, Vallance admitted missing a court hearing on April 11 this year.

The court heard her past criminal record includes threatening or abusive behaviour aggravated by the use of a knife, resisting arrest and drugs offences.

Solicitor Billy Watt said his client has mental health difficulties.

Sheriff George Way said: “This is outrageous behaviour.

“She is facing a seriously lengthy prison sentence.

“This (is a) completely bizarre outburst.

“It’s one thing getting on your high horse in discussing issues like a personal injury claim but… the way she behaves towards police officers and custody suite officers and the suggestion this went on for four hours, indicates something fairly persistent.”

He deferred sentence for reports and continued bail.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Darryn Calder was found guilty of assaulting two men at the Loft Nightclub. Image: Twitter.
Perjury probe after Perth man lies in court about nightclub attack
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Everyone makes mistakes'
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
Family awarded compensation after Fife RAF hero's Kinross-shire crash death
Grant will appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
St Johnstone legend Roddy Grant appears in court over alleged incident at Perth pub
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Thief who nearly killed Dundee Marks and Spencer shop worker jailed for six years
Gareth Norman has gone from charity champion to jailed rapist. Image: DC Thomson.
Disgraced Dundee 'street angel' Gareth Norman jailed for raping girl when he was a…
Laszlo Vass appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunk driver found slumped at wheel in middle of Perthshire street
William Ronald was killed in 2018. Image: Supplied.
Fife widow tells trial of moments she learned 'heroic' RAF husband died in Kinross-shire…
Peter Roy (left) and his son, also Peter, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Crieff father-and-son told stay away from neighbours or face arrest
Sextortionist Falak Khan at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Gordon Currie
Dundee sextortionist on curfew after sex tape plot to keep boyfriend