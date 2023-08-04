Banned St Andrews shopper assaulted police after Tesco rammy

A Fife woman threatened and attacked supermarket staff before physically assaulting police officers.

Michelle Vallance was already banned from the Tesco supermarket on Market Street, St Andrews when she kicked off there on November 17 2021.

While in the shop, she ranted about suing the company over a broken leg.

After attacking an employee, the 38-year-old was taken to Dundee police headquarters.

There, she attacked police staff, including spitting at one.

Vallance, of Lamond Drive, St Andrews, will be sentenced on August 30.

Supermarket scuffle

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told Dundee Sheriff Court Vallance was known to Tesco staff as being banned from the shop.

She was spotted at 2.10pm and asked to leave but she began behaving in an “aggressive” manner and making threats to stab employees and slit their throats.

She told staff: “You broke my f***ing legs in here.

“I’ve got lawyers onto you.”

Vallance was ordered to leave again but continued ranting about broken legs and seeing the company in court.

Ms Mannion said she came up to the face of one worker, before grabbing her by the neck, pinching her skin.

Another employee phoned police, who arrived within minutes to find Vallance sitting on the floor near the door.

She was shouting and swearing and taken to police HQ.

Over the course of the next four hours there, she repeatedly kicked a female PC on the body.

Vallance also kicked one custody officer on the body and repeatedly kicked another, causing injury.

She also spat in the face of a third custody officer.

In court

As well as the threatening or abusive behaviour and five assaults, Vallance admitted missing a court hearing on April 11 this year.

The court heard her past criminal record includes threatening or abusive behaviour aggravated by the use of a knife, resisting arrest and drugs offences.

Solicitor Billy Watt said his client has mental health difficulties.

Sheriff George Way said: “This is outrageous behaviour.

“She is facing a seriously lengthy prison sentence.

“This (is a) completely bizarre outburst.

“It’s one thing getting on your high horse in discussing issues like a personal injury claim but… the way she behaves towards police officers and custody suite officers and the suggestion this went on for four hours, indicates something fairly persistent.”

He deferred sentence for reports and continued bail.

