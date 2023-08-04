Dundee boss Tony Docherty makes plea to Dens Park fans as he says he can’t wait to hear ‘the famous Dundee roar’

Tony Docherty can’t wait to hear the “famous Dundee roar” as he prepares for his league debut as Dark Blues manager.

The Dens men welcome Motherwell this Saturday for their return to the Premiership after one season away.

Docherty is clear in his desire to make home advantage count this season and has challenged his players to harness the energy of Dundee fans in the coming campaign.

“I’m looking forward to the famous Dundee roar!” Docherty told the written press.

“Even at the recent games we’ve had, they maybe weren’t the biggest attendances but the crowd were brilliant.

“And the travelling support have been great as well.

“I keep saying it but I know how passionate the Dundee fans are and how important they are to the team.

“I’m looking forward to Saturday when we can get their backing.

“I know how intimidating they will make that for the opposition and that makes it easier for us to win football matches.”

Fortress Dens Park

He added: “Home advantage will be a big thing and that’s where I’d like to appeal to the supporters.

“I know what it is like coming to Dens Park as an opponent and how difficult a venue it is when the supporters are right behind the team.

“When the team is playing well and they’ve got that relationship with the supporters it’s really hard for an opposing team.

“So I would really urge the supporters and I’ve made it clear to the players as well that I want to make it a fortress.

“I want the players and support to really be together so that teams don’t want to come up here.

“I’ve experienced that myself and it is a difficult venue.

“Much more difficult when everyone is together and pulling the same way.”

‘Real gains’

One thing Docherty won’t promise, however, is that everything will go smoothly for his new-look Dundee this season.

Trevor Carson’s arrival on Wednesday was their 12th new signing of the summer and the Dens boss admits it may take time to gel.

“I think we’ve made significant progress. We’ve signed 12 players now,” he added.

“That’s quite a turnaround and it is challenging.

“From day one I think we have made real gains and I can see progress every day with the squad and the strides we are making.

“I look at the second half of the Inverness game and I’m happy with how we are shaping up.

“Now we’ve brought Trevor Carson in and we are enhancing that.

“We are in a good place and I’m pleased with the progress we are making.

“I can say, it will keep getting better because it does take time.

“No doubt about it when you make that amount of signings it does take time for the team to gel.

“I just know that will happen.

“We will improve but I’m happy with where we are at just now.”

Target?

Dundee come into this season as the only new side in the division, having won the Championship last season.

They have replaced Dundee United in the top flight and, as a newly-promoted side, are favourites to go straight back down.

Docherty hasn’t been shy in working the transfer market to improve his squad.

But he’s certain about the over-riding target this season.

“You need to be honest. Having done it last year, albeit as an assistant, survival in this Premiership is your first objective,” he said.

“It’s a good league with good coaches, good managers, good players.

“For us to be the newly-promoted team we have to make sure we are ready for that.

“And our first objective has to be survival.”