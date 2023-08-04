Perth man who bludgeoned noisy neighbour spared jail ‘by narrowest of margins’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth man who bludgeoned noisy neighbour spared jail ‘by narrowest of margins’

Exhausted Daniel Frampton snapped and confronted resident Andrew Linn at his home in the city’s Andrew Heiton Court on Burn’s Night last year.

By Jamie Buchan
The dispute happened at Andrew Heiton Court, the old Caledonian Road school building that was converted into flats in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
The dispute happened at Andrew Heiton Court, the old Caledonian Road school building that was converted into flats in 2018.

A Perth man who battered his noisy neighbour with a baton after weeks of sleepless nights has been spared jail.

Exhausted Daniel Frampton snapped and confronted resident Andrew Linn at his home in the city’s Andrew Heiton Court on Burn’s Night last year.

The 31-year-old struggled with Mr Linn and repeatedly struck him with the pole across his head and body, leaving him severely injured.

Frampton admitted the January 25 2022 assault when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

He was told he had avoided imprisonment “by the narrowest of margins”.

Complaints to landlord

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said her client had complained to his landlord several times about loud music, as well as the noise of people coming and going at all ours of the night.

“It seems that Mr Linn had been spoken to but no significant action had been taken.

“This was a situation where Mr Frampton was not sleeping.

“His sleep pattern had been completely disrupted.

Andrew Heiton Court, a converted school building

“This had an affect on his mental health and his general health.

“He may suffered a heart attack which may have been as a direct result of this ongoing situation.”

Ms Clark said: “Mr Frampton rarely leaves his house but it gets to the point where he feels he has to confront Mr Linn.

“Without a doubt, if he could wind back the clock he would not have gone to Mr Linn’s door that day.

“He is remorseful and full of regret.”

Ms Clark said Frampton had continued to live along the corridor from his victim without further incident.

Events ‘spiralled’

Sheriff William Wood told Frampton: “The inescapable part of this is that you armed yourself with a baton and went to your neighbour’s door.

“It is small wonder that when a disagreement arose between the two of you, you used the baton.

“By then of course, events took on a life of their own and led to this assault by you on Mr Linn which resulted in his serious injury.”

The sheriff said: “Because of the nature of this charge I have given very serious consideration to whether there is really any proper alternative to a custodial sentence.

“There was after all a degree of planning involved.

“By the narrowest of margins, I have decided there is an alternative to custody.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Frampton was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He must also stay home between 7pm and 7am as part of a six-month restriction of liberty order.

