Shamed Fife-born politician Natalie McGarry to pay back just £66.36 after benefiting by £55,000

The politician was jailed for embezzling funds from two pro-nationalist groups.

By Connor Gordon
The proceeds of crime hearing against Natalie McGarry has concluded.
Shamed former politician Natalie McGarry has been ordered to pay just £66 after it was agreed she benefited by more than £55,000 from general criminal conduct.

McGarry, 42, from Inverkeithing, was found guilty of stealing £19,974 while treasurer of Women for Independence.

She embezzled a further £4,661 while treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.

The charges originally stated some of the money had been destined for Perth and Kinross Foodbank.

McGarry, the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, was jailed for two years in June 2022.

The prison term was reduced to 20 months on appeal.

£55k benefit

A proceeds of crime hearing took place at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Allan MacLeod, defending, told Sheriff Barry Divers an agreement with the Crown accountant had been reached.

The advocate said: “There is an agreed benefit figure for general criminal conduct which is £55,870 and there is an agreed available amount of £66.36.

“There is an agreed joint minute that you make a confiscation order for £66.36 and that will be paid to the sheriff’s clerk within one month of today.

Natalie McGarry
Natalie McGarry in 2015, shortly before she was reported to police.

“Miss McGarry maintains her innocence for the charges and does not accept she committed any crimes.

“There are statutory presumptions that she accepts applies to her.

“She is unable to vouch for these amounts that went into her account over a period of 10 years.

“She accepts she is unable to rebut the statutory presumptions.”

Only £66.36 available

Fiscal depute Brian Duffy told the hearing the £66.36 figure was “the only amount available to Miss McGarry towards the confiscation order.”

The order was granted by Sheriff Divers.

The Crown initially believed McGarry’s benefit figure was £195,241.31, which was then reduced to £110,000.

The defence disputed this and believed the benefit figure was £55,000.

McGarry was convicted in May 2022 after a lengthy process which saw her originally plead guilty to embezzlement, before that was quashed as a miscarriage of justice.

Among the high profile witnesses called to give evidence at the subsequent trial were former Scottish Government health minister Jeane Freeman and current First Minister Humza Yousaf.

The trial heard McGarry spent the missing money on rent, takeaways, grocery shopping and a holiday to Spain.

