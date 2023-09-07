Stonehaven rail crash: Tragic Fife worker’s widow says lives ‘ripped apart’ on wedding anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stonehaven rail crash: Tragic Fife worker’s widow says lives ‘ripped apart’ on wedding anniversary

Network Rail admitted safety failings at the High Court in Aberdeen.

By PA Scotland
A statement by Christopher Stuchbury's wife Diane was read out in court.
A statement by Christopher Stuchbury's wife Diane was read out in court.

The wife of the passenger killed in the Stonehaven rail crash has said their lives were “ripped apart” on their wedding anniversary.

Christopher Stuchbury, 62, had been travelling to Dalmeny, near Edinburgh, but his first train had been cancelled due to the severe weather in August 2020.

Mr Stuchbury was travelling to Fife for one of his final shifts as a tugboat master in the Firth of Forth on the morning of August 12, when the train came off the rails at Carmont.

A member of ScotRail staff told Mr Stuchbury he could get on the Glasgow-bound train instead and change at Dundee.

He was among three people who died when the train derailed.

At the High Court in Aberdeen on Thursday, Network Rail pleaded guilty to health and safety failings over the crash.

Christopher Stuchbury.
Christopher Stuchbury was travelling for a final shift in Fife.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice KC read out statements from those impacted, including Mr Stuchbury’s wife Diane.

Her statement read: “The 12th August in our house was a special day – the day we married.

“He had one last trip before retirement.

“On that day in 2020, our lives were ripped apart.

“He and I have been robbed of a future together as a family.”

Alex Prentice KC read out Mrs Stuchbury’s statement to the court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Tragic train conductor

Meanwhile, train conductor Donald Dinnie’s partner has described the heart-wrenching moment she discovered her soulmate had been killed.

Trish Ewen, partner of Donald Dinnie at the High Court in Aberdeen. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Solicitor Neil Davidson makes a statement of behalf of Trish Ewen, partner of Donald Dinnie, outside court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Trish Ewen spoke of her ordeal three years after the tragedy after Network Rail appeared in court and admitted a catalogue of failures leading to the crash.

Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.
Left to Right: Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.

Mr Dinnie, 58. from Aberdeenshire, lost his life three days before his 59th birthday.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, also died.

Stephanie McCullough, wife of Brett McCullough
Stephanie McCullough, wife of Brett McCullough, arrives at the High Court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Survivors

Among those who survived the crash was conductor Nicola Whyte, 31, who was travelling on the train as a passenger as the service she had initially been allocated to travel on had been cancelled.

In a statement read out in court by Mr Prentice, Ms Whyte said her life has “completely changed” since the crash.

She said: “I have suffered three years of anxiety, nightmares and being unable to sleep.

“I jump at loud noises and rarely use buses or trains anymore, and aeroplanes are out of the question.”

Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash accident site at Carmont.

Mr Prentice detailed how Ms Whyte had to give up her ambition of becoming a train driver and also her job as a conductor which she “loved”.

Her statement added: “It has also had an impact on my partner and family as they have had to help me heal.

“That day hurt me physically, mentally and also financially and feels like my life has been put on hold.”

A 32-year-old Stonehaven woman, who has asked not to be named, has also described what it was like to be on the train when it crashed after a storm in August 2020.

It is the first time a crash survivor has spoken publicly about the tragedy.

‘Significant’ weather conditions

Network Rail admitted health and safety failings over the crash, covering the period from May 1 2011 to August 12 2020.

It admitted it failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practical, that railway workers not in its employment and members of the public travelling by train were not exposed to the “risk of serious injury and death from train derailment” as a result of failures in the construction, inspection and maintenance of drainage assets and in adverse and extreme weather planning.

Stonehaven rail crash site
The scene of the crash. Image: PA.

Alex Prentice KC, prosecuting, told the court the weather had been “so significant” on the day the derailment took place that both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council declared a major emergency.

He told the court that recordings of a conversation between Mr McCullough and the Carmont area signaller prior to the crash confirmed the train driver queried whether there was a reduced speed limit in place on the line to Stonehaven.

The signaller told Mr McCullough: “Eh no, everything’s fine between myself and Stonehaven.”

The court heard when Mr McCullough pulled the emergency brake, there was “insufficient time” for it to have any impact on the train’s speed.

Network Rail admissions

Network Rail admitted:

  • failing to ensure a drain at the crash scene was built according to design papers;
  • failing to arrange a “handover” meeting with contractors to check the drain had been built properly – some parts were upside down;
  • failing to input details of the drain onto its database so staff did not know it existed and could not order an inspection;
  • not properly training its staff in how to use specialist weather forecasting technology so they could not call an extreme weather action meeting on the morning of the crash;
  • failing to put a speed limit in place at the crash scene, despite severe weather and failing to order the train driver to slow down.
Scotland's Railway managing director Alex Hynes
Scotland’s Railway managing director Alex Hynes arrives at court.  Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

The charge states Network Rail failed to impose an emergency speed restriction “in absence of current information about the integrity of the railway line and drainage assets between Montrose and Stonehaven” and failed to inform the driver it was unsafe to drive the train at a speed of 75mph or caution him to reduce his speed.

Records state the train was travelling at 72.8mph at the time of the crash.

Rail authorities have previously stressed Mr McCullough did nothing wrong by driving at that speed.

Stonehaven rail crash minute silence in Dundee
A minute silence for the rail crash victims at Dundee station. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

The charge outlines how the faulty drain failed, gravel was washed out from the drainage trench and on to the railway track, which the train struck, causing it to derail, decouple and strike a bridge parapet.

‘Full force of law’

As well as the three deaths, a further six people were injured in the crash.

Network Rail admitted breaching two sections of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

Mick Lynch
Mick Lynch. Image: Guy Bell/Shutterstock.

The conviction was welcomed by Mick Lynch, Secretary-General of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, who said: “Network Rail needs to face the full force of the law over the Carmont disaster near Stonehaven to give bereaved families some sense of justice.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Trish Ewan with partner Donald Dinnie on holiday. Image supplied by family.
Stonehaven rail crash: Conductor's partner tells of horrific moment she learned of soulmate's tragedy
Wreckage is removed from the crash site. Image: DC Thomson.
Stonehaven rail crash: Survivor describes being hurled from window on impact
Stonehaven rail crash recommendations
Stonehaven rail crash: Families hit out at guilty Network Rail and say 'we will…
The scene of the Stonehaven rail crash in August 2020. Image: DC Thomson
Stonehaven rail crash: Network Rail pleads guilty to catalogue of errors that caused tragedy
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Picture shows; John Brown. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 06/09/2023
Drink-drive suspect smashed Merc in 100mph A9 chase but told police: 'It wasn't me'
Perth Sheriff Court.... Christopher Sharp leaves court....drove away from court after being banned from driving Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
Dundee rapper fined for driving home from Perth court after drug-drive ban
To go with story by Alan Richardson. John Tervet, Kirriemuir sexual assault trial Picture shows; John Tervet, Kirriemuir sexual assault trial. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2023
Kirriemuir groomer plied schoolgirl, 12, with cigarettes and alcohol
Liam Forbes was told to 'put you affairs in order' before returning to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Dundee man planned to sell £16k of cocaine to pay for mum's funeral
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Heightened strength and Tesco abuse
Stonehaven rail crash: Charges accuse Network Rail of fatal failings