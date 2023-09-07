Fife Council children’s home didn’t have enough staff to keep kids safe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife Council children’s home didn’t have enough staff to keep kids safe

Inspectors have criticised the service, which looks after children with "the most complex care needs".

By Neil Henderson
Concerns over child safety at Arndean Care Home in Dunfermline.
Arndean Care Home in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

A children’s care home run by Fife Council did not have enough staff to keep kids safe, inspectors have found.

A scathing report from the Care Inspectorate said it was “very concerned” about aspects of the care being provided at Arndean Home in Dunfermline.

The home looks after children with “the most complex care needs”, according to the local authority.

An inspection of the facility in August found “insufficient staff numbers were in place to ensure young people could be kept safe”.

Broken window and ‘lack of healthy meals’ at Arndean children’s home in Fife

The Care Inspectorate found concerns regarding staffing at Arndean were first raised in December 2022 but had not been addressed.

Inspectors discovered staff did not always have the time to cook healthy food and mealtimes were not a shared activity.

A living room window at Arndean, on Aberdour Road, was found to have been broken for two months without any repairs.

Other parts of the home were “not in good decorative order”.

Arndean Care Home: Series of concerns raised after inspection

Other issues raised by the Care Inspectorate included:

  • Staffing levels were seriously impacting on outcomes for young people
  • Children and young people were not experiencing consistent trauma-informed care
  • Staff felt unsupported and were not receiving debriefs when incidents occurred
  • Children and young people did not benefit from Smart planning

Fife Council admits Arndean inspection report ‘disappointing’

Fife Council has now been ordered to make a number of improvements before the end of September.

Maria Lloyd, head of education and children’s services, said: “This inspection report is obviously disappointing, and we are continuing to work hard to address the issues raised.

“A detailed action plan is already in place to help us respond to the improvements that are needed.

“Our residential childcare service looks after children and young people with the most complex care needs.

Fife Council staff sickness absence rates are soaring
Fife Council headquarters in Glenrothes.

“We are committed to delivering on these improvements so that staff are confident and competent in responding to the level of trauma and adversity that children and young people can display.

“It is our responsibility to give these young residents the opportunity to reach their potential and enhance their life chances.

“We will continue to work with partners to ensure standards are met and subject to regular review.”

