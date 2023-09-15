Fife football fan falls foul of new fireworks laws before derby match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife football fan falls foul of new fireworks laws before derby match

The conviction is one of the first under new fireworks legislation.

By Kirsty McIntosh
The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.
The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.

A Fife football fan has become one of the first in Scotland to be prosecuted under new laws to regulate the use of fireworks.

The 16-year-old admitted having a lit smoke bomb at a Fife derby in Kirkcaldy in July this year.

In October last year it became an offence to possess any pyrotechnic in a public place without reasonable excuse.

The law came into effect last October, just weeks before the Kirkton riots rocked Dundee.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the teenager – who cannot be named for legal reasons – had travelled with friends to watch the Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline Viaplay Cup group game on July 15.

The teenager was on his way to watch Raith Rovers vs Dunfermline at Starks Park.

As the Dunfermline supporters made their way to the match he grabbed the pyrotechnic from another fan.

When confronted by officers, he told them “everyone else was doing it”.

Fiscal depute Eve McKaig said: At 3.15 pm two police officers, DCs Campbell and Lister spoke to the accused about matters not currently before the court.

“At 4.45pm on the same day, Dunfermline football club fans left O’Connell’s bar as a group to make their way to Starks park.

“Due to previous volatility, a police escort was required.

“As the group approached the junction with Links Street, Kirkcaldy, several Dunfermline fans produced smoke bombs and lit them, covering the area in red and black smoke.

Dunfermline fans at Starks Park
Dunfermline fans during the match with Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Williamson/ SNS Group

“DCs Campbell and Lister then both observed the accused approach a member of the group and take a lit red flare from his grasp and begin to wave it back and forth along the street.

“DC Campbell shouted at the accused to desist and the accused elected to run away into the group of fans.

“He was later observed entering the match.”

The teenager was arrested following the end of the game.

‘Daft and impetuous’

Solicitor David Cranston, defending, said “It’s not a very imaginative plea in mitigation to say he’s a 16-year-old boy who is been daft and impetuous.

“He’s come through to the local derby match and was walking towards the ground.

“It wasn’t his smoke bomb.

Red smoke bomb
Smoke bombs are banned without reasonable excuse  in public places. Image: Shutterstock.

“He wouldn’t even know where to get one, he tells me, but he accepts he took it and waved it.”

He said the boy’s parents were “mortified” by his actions and he had faced repercussions at home.

No banning order

The teenager, from the Dunfermline area, admitted possessing a red smoke bomb on Kirkcaldy’s Links Street.

Pleas of not guilty to publicly consuming alcohol and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner were accepted by the Crown.

Sheriff David Mackie told the youngster: “It’s a pity you’ve got yourself into this position because you now have a criminal conviction and record.”

He stopped short of issuing a football banning order, and deferred sentence for four months for the accused to be of good behaviour.

Michael O'Halloran of Dunfermline and Liam Dick of Raith Rovers
The pyro was used before the game between Dunfermline and Raith. Image:Craig Williamson/ SNS Group.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, with Dunfermline winning the resultant penalty shoot-out.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

