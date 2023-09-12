Thug recalled to jail after violent attack outside Montrose takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thug recalled to jail after violent attack outside Montrose takeaway

John Brand had been out of jail for just four weeks when he straddled his partner as she lay on the ground and rained down punches.

By Jamie Buchan
John Brand appeared via video at Forfar Sheriff Court
A serial abuser who battered his girlfriend outside an Angus takeaway after being freed early from prison has been recalled to jail.

John Brand straddled his partner as she lay on the ground and rained down punches during the violent attack in Montrose last December.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard he had been released back into the community about a month earlier, having served part of a 33-month sentence for a similar assault from June 2021.

The court heard how on that occasion he smashed his girlfriend’s head off a pavement in front of horrified neighbours.

In 2020, drug dealer Brand was handed a 30-month sentence for jumping and stamping on an ex-girlfriend’s leg.

Punches

The court heard 31-year-old Brand was seen by witnesses attacking his victim outside Spicy Mo takeaway on Panmure Place.

A man leaving the chip shop spotted the pair “struggling with each other,” fiscal depute Gavin Burton said.

“The accused climbed on top, punching the complainer three or four times to the head.”

Brand then ran down an alleyway with his victim’s phone.

The court heard that while police were getting statements from witnesses 20 minutes later, Brand returned and was identified.

He was still holding the phone, the prosecutor said.

Brand further admitted a separate charge of having an illicit SIM card in April 2022.

The court heard the contraband device was inside an prison-issued mobile that had been left by Brand’s old cellmate.

Troubled history

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, told the court: “He is a troubled young man with a history of trauma.

“There isn’t much scope for a community sentence as an alternative to custody but he would welcome some support when he comes out of prison.

“He has taken steps to turn his life around.

“He has shown insight and he has some candid views of how he sees himself.”

Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael pointed out the assault happened a month after he was released from prison.

Brand, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, told the court: “Whatever happens today, I just want a chance in the community.”

He was recalled to prison for 400 days.

Brand, of Gibson Place, Montrose, was further sentenced to 14 months for the assault, plus another two months for the SIM card offence. The jail time was backdated to December when he was first remanded.

