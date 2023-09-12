Thug recalled to jail after violent attack outside Montrose takeaway

A serial abuser who battered his girlfriend outside an Angus takeaway after being freed early from prison has been recalled to jail.

John Brand straddled his partner as she lay on the ground and rained down punches during the violent attack in Montrose last December.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard he had been released back into the community about a month earlier, having served part of a 33-month sentence for a similar assault from June 2021.

The court heard how on that occasion he smashed his girlfriend’s head off a pavement in front of horrified neighbours.

In 2020, drug dealer Brand was handed a 30-month sentence for jumping and stamping on an ex-girlfriend’s leg.

Punches

The court heard 31-year-old Brand was seen by witnesses attacking his victim outside Spicy Mo takeaway on Panmure Place.

A man leaving the chip shop spotted the pair “struggling with each other,” fiscal depute Gavin Burton said.

“The accused climbed on top, punching the complainer three or four times to the head.”

Brand then ran down an alleyway with his victim’s phone.

The court heard that while police were getting statements from witnesses 20 minutes later, Brand returned and was identified.

He was still holding the phone, the prosecutor said.

Brand further admitted a separate charge of having an illicit SIM card in April 2022.

The court heard the contraband device was inside an prison-issued mobile that had been left by Brand’s old cellmate.

Troubled history

Solicitor Billy Rennie, defending, told the court: “He is a troubled young man with a history of trauma.

“There isn’t much scope for a community sentence as an alternative to custody but he would welcome some support when he comes out of prison.

“He has taken steps to turn his life around.

“He has shown insight and he has some candid views of how he sees himself.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael pointed out the assault happened a month after he was released from prison.

Brand, who appeared via video link from HMP Perth, told the court: “Whatever happens today, I just want a chance in the community.”

He was recalled to prison for 400 days.

Brand, of Gibson Place, Montrose, was further sentenced to 14 months for the assault, plus another two months for the SIM card offence. The jail time was backdated to December when he was first remanded.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.