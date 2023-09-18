Firebug burned out Kirkton pensioner’s caravan by lighting BBQ inside then falling asleep

A woman has admitted forcing a huge emergency services scramble after lighting a disposable barbecue in a Dundee pensioner’s caravan, then falling asleep.

Katrina Stewart was found by police, covered in black soot, after napping in the caravan parked just a metre from its owner’s Kirkton home.

The caravan was destroyed, gas supplies had to be switched off and guttering on neighbouring properties was melted.

Stewart, who is currently behind bars, admitted culpable and reckless fireraising.

She will be sentenced next month.

Blaze sparked while snoozing

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court the caravan’s owner was a man in his 70s who lived on Dunmore Street.

She explained Stewart would routinely visit him and stay three or four times a week.

The man did not trust Stewart to be alone in the property but allowed her use of the caravan if he was out.

Stewart arrived at the property at 8am on January 28 2021.

Two hours later, the pensioner went to the supermarket so allowed Stewart into the caravan while he was out.

He returned after an hour and less than 60 minutes later, smoke belching from the caravan was noticed for the first time.

An SGN (Scottish Gas Networks) employee was in a work van in a nearby street and drove to investigate.

Police on routine patrol were also drawn to the plumes of smoke.

The caravan’s owner, who had fallen asleep in his home, was woken and taken to safety.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew attended and the gas service in the area was shut off.

The fire was considered high risk due to hoarded items and gas canisters could be heard whistling.

Extensive damage was sustained by guttering of nearby houses and the caravan was completely destroyed.

Nobody was injured.

Remanded

Stewart had been taken to a place of safety and had “extensive blackening to her face and hands.”

She told police: “I was in the caravan.

“I was using a barbecue.”

She appeared via a video link from HMP Greenock to admit culpably and recklessly setting fire to a disposable barbecue within the caravan.

The 52-year-old has been remanded since August 29 this year after failing to appear at four separate court hearings.

Her solicitor Scott Norrie said: “I’m not going to move for bail today.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until October 4 for reports.

