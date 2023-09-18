Firebug burned out Kirkton pensioner’s caravan by lighting BBQ inside then falling asleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firebug burned out Kirkton pensioner’s caravan by lighting BBQ inside then falling asleep

Katrina Stewart was found with "extensive blackening" and the caravan she had been snoozing in was completely destroyed.

By Ross Gardiner
The barbecue destroyed the caravan in Kirkton. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson.
A woman has admitted forcing a huge emergency services scramble after lighting a disposable barbecue in a Dundee pensioner’s caravan, then falling asleep.

Katrina Stewart was found by police, covered in black soot, after napping in the caravan parked just a metre from its owner’s Kirkton home.

The caravan was destroyed, gas supplies had to be switched off and guttering on neighbouring properties was melted.

Stewart, who is currently behind bars, admitted culpable and reckless fireraising.

She will be sentenced next month.

Blaze sparked while snoozing

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court the caravan’s owner was a man in his 70s who lived on Dunmore Street.

She explained Stewart would routinely visit him and stay three or four times a week.

The man did not trust Stewart to be alone in the property but allowed her use of the caravan if he was out.

The blaze on Dunmore Street.
The burning caravan on Dunmore Street. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson.

Stewart arrived at the property at 8am on January 28 2021.

Two hours later, the pensioner went to the supermarket so allowed Stewart into the caravan while he was out.

He returned after an hour and less than 60 minutes later, smoke belching from the caravan was noticed for the first time.

An SGN (Scottish Gas Networks) employee was in a work van in a nearby street and drove to investigate.

Police on routine patrol were also drawn to the plumes of smoke.

Dunmore Street fire
Fire crews on Dunmore Street. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson.

The caravan’s owner, who had fallen asleep in his home, was woken and taken to safety.

Firefighters and an ambulance crew attended and the gas service in the area was shut off.

The fire was considered high risk due to hoarded items and gas canisters could be heard whistling.

Extensive damage was sustained by guttering of nearby houses and the caravan was completely destroyed.

Nobody was injured.

Remanded

Stewart had been taken to a place of safety and had “extensive blackening to her face and hands.”

She told police: “I was in the caravan.

“I was using a barbecue.”

Dunmore Street was closed
The road was cordoned off and gas supplies cut.

She appeared via a video link from HMP Greenock to admit culpably and recklessly setting fire to a disposable barbecue within the caravan.

The 52-year-old has been remanded since August 29 this year after failing to appear at four separate court hearings.

Her solicitor Scott Norrie said: “I’m not going to move for bail today.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until October 4 for reports.

