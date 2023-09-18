ScottishPower urged to share plans for Longannet Power Station site amid hydrogen plant rumours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScottishPower urged to share plans for Longannet Power Station site amid hydrogen plant rumours

A Fife councillor says the company is failing to engage with the community as speculation mounts over the site's future.

By Claire Warrender
Councillor Graeme Downie at Longannet Power Station site. He's worried about the future.
Councillor Graeme Downie at the Longannet Power Station site.

ScottishPower has been urged to share plans for the Longannet Power Station site’s future – seven years after it closed.

The energy firm has refused to confirm or deny rumours of a bid to develop a hydrogen power plant at the Kincardine site.

And it has not engaged with a Fife councillor as speculation continues to mount.

Labour’s Graeme Downie described Longannet as a prime brownfield site with the potential to bring thousands of green energy jobs to the area.

And he says it’s disappointing opportunities are not being discussed with local people.

“We can’t miss an opportunity to bring jobs to west Fife,” he said.

“In five years’ time, it might be too late.”

Meanwhile, plans for a £40 million train factory at the site also remain unclear.

Increasing speculation over Longannet Power Station site future

Longannet was Scotland’s last coal-fired power station when it closed in 2016, with the loss of 370 jobs.

Its 600ft chimney stack was brought down five years later.

And demolition of the main building on the 74-acre site is still ongoing.

Mr Downie wrote to ScottishPower on August 15 to ask about the hydrogen plant rumours.

He said: “I am writing to you now because there has been increased speculation locally that ScottishPower may have developed firm plans for the site but has not yet shared these.

“Similarly, I have heard of potential investors willing to have discussions with ScottishPower to develop the site.

“I am keen to know if you are open to these conversations.”

‘Exploring best possible options’ for Longannet Power Station site future

The councillor said it was critical the community was kept informed of plans to ensure they were supportive.

And he asked for an update on any new proposals.

However, he has not received a reply.

Mr Downie told The Courier: “I know there are investors trying to get hold of Scottish Power to discuss opportunities but they’re not engaging.

An old photo of Longannet power station but the future is unclear
An old photo of Longannet Power Station but the site’s future is still unclear.

“If we miss it, it might not come round again. Any plans must be made clear.”

A ScottishPower spokesperson said the company was still looking at options for the site.

They said: “Longannet is one of the prime brownfield industrial sites available for development in the UK and we are continuing to work hard to explore the best possible option for future use of this site.”

Talgo plans for Longannet uncertain

Spanish firm Talgo’s plans for a train factory at Longannet brought the promise of 1,000 jobs in 2019.

The company unveiled one of its high speed coaches in Kincardine the following year in a blaze of publicity.

Talgo UK managing director Jon Veitch at Longannet Power Station but the future of the investment is unclear
Talgo UK managing director Jon Veitch.

However, its plans were derailed in 2021 when it failed to win a HS2 contract.

Talgo UK managing director Jon Veitch said at that time the Longannet facility would still play a significant part in the firm’s future.

But its option to buy the site has now expired.

And Mr Veitch said this week: “Talgo continues to look at the emerging railway markets, not just domestically in the UK but globally, and actively considers its manufacturing capacity accordingly to match demand for the future.”

