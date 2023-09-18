ScottishPower urged to share plans for Longannet Power Station site amid hydrogen plant rumours

ScottishPower has been urged to share plans for the Longannet Power Station site’s future – seven years after it closed.

The energy firm has refused to confirm or deny rumours of a bid to develop a hydrogen power plant at the Kincardine site.

And it has not engaged with a Fife councillor as speculation continues to mount.

Labour’s Graeme Downie described Longannet as a prime brownfield site with the potential to bring thousands of green energy jobs to the area.

And he says it’s disappointing opportunities are not being discussed with local people.

“We can’t miss an opportunity to bring jobs to west Fife,” he said.

“In five years’ time, it might be too late.”

Meanwhile, plans for a £40 million train factory at the site also remain unclear.

Increasing speculation over Longannet Power Station site future

Longannet was Scotland’s last coal-fired power station when it closed in 2016, with the loss of 370 jobs.

Its 600ft chimney stack was brought down five years later.

And demolition of the main building on the 74-acre site is still ongoing.

Mr Downie wrote to ScottishPower on August 15 to ask about the hydrogen plant rumours.

He said: “I am writing to you now because there has been increased speculation locally that ScottishPower may have developed firm plans for the site but has not yet shared these.

“Similarly, I have heard of potential investors willing to have discussions with ScottishPower to develop the site.

“I am keen to know if you are open to these conversations.”

‘Exploring best possible options’ for Longannet Power Station site future

The councillor said it was critical the community was kept informed of plans to ensure they were supportive.

And he asked for an update on any new proposals.

However, he has not received a reply.

Mr Downie told The Courier: “I know there are investors trying to get hold of Scottish Power to discuss opportunities but they’re not engaging.

“If we miss it, it might not come round again. Any plans must be made clear.”

A ScottishPower spokesperson said the company was still looking at options for the site.

They said: “Longannet is one of the prime brownfield industrial sites available for development in the UK and we are continuing to work hard to explore the best possible option for future use of this site.”

Talgo plans for Longannet uncertain

Spanish firm Talgo’s plans for a train factory at Longannet brought the promise of 1,000 jobs in 2019.

The company unveiled one of its high speed coaches in Kincardine the following year in a blaze of publicity.

However, its plans were derailed in 2021 when it failed to win a HS2 contract.

Talgo UK managing director Jon Veitch said at that time the Longannet facility would still play a significant part in the firm’s future.

But its option to buy the site has now expired.

And Mr Veitch said this week: “Talgo continues to look at the emerging railway markets, not just domestically in the UK but globally, and actively considers its manufacturing capacity accordingly to match demand for the future.”