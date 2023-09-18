Drunk Arbroath man’s vicious assault left partner with mouth full of blood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Drunk Arbroath man’s vicious assault left partner with mouth full of blood

Martin Greer's partner may have lasting breathing issues after he broke her nose.

By Ross Gardiner
Martin Greer will return to Forfar Sheriff Court for sentencing.
An Angus brute left his partner with a mouth full of blood and lasting breathing issues after breaking her nose during a drunken assault.

Martin Greer went to the woman’s home last January while heavily intoxicated, despite being asked not to.

He assaulted his partner of just over a year, kicking and punching her and throwing a box at her.

The woman was left with a lacerated and broken nose, which required surgery to repair.

Greer will be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court next month.

Intoxicated assault

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The complainer received a phone call from the accused stating he was coming around.

“The witness advised not to bother if he was drunk.

“He stated he wasn’t. He attended… heavily intoxicated.”

Greer’s partner dialled 999 while he was there and told him to calm down.

He kicked her to the left side of her head before punching her on the face.

In the kitchen, he picked up a plastic storage box and threw it at the woman.

His partner felt immediate pain and her mouth began to fill with blood.

Martin Greer
Martin Greer at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Police attended at the Arbroath property and Greer’s partner answered the door with “blood pouring from her nose.”

There was also blood on the living room floor and walls.

Greer was found in the kitchen.

He told police: “I know I don’t need to say anything but I’m really sorry.”

His partner was taken to hospital where she received a CT scan.

She required surgery to repair her broken nose.

Ms Hendry explained a medical note lodged with the court expressed concern she may experience nasal breathing issues due to the assault.

Possible protection

34-year-old Greer, of Glenesk Avenue in Arbroath, previously pled guilty to the January 4 2022 domestic assault.

He admitted injuring, impairing and permanently disfiguring the woman by assaulting her.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing to October 5 for enquiries to be made as to whether Greer’s victim wishes the protection of a non-harassment order.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

