Drunk Arbroath man’s vicious assault left partner with mouth full of blood

An Angus brute left his partner with a mouth full of blood and lasting breathing issues after breaking her nose during a drunken assault.

Martin Greer went to the woman’s home last January while heavily intoxicated, despite being asked not to.

He assaulted his partner of just over a year, kicking and punching her and throwing a box at her.

The woman was left with a lacerated and broken nose, which required surgery to repair.

Greer will be sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court next month.

Intoxicated assault

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said: “The complainer received a phone call from the accused stating he was coming around.

“The witness advised not to bother if he was drunk.

“He stated he wasn’t. He attended… heavily intoxicated.”

Greer’s partner dialled 999 while he was there and told him to calm down.

He kicked her to the left side of her head before punching her on the face.

In the kitchen, he picked up a plastic storage box and threw it at the woman.

His partner felt immediate pain and her mouth began to fill with blood.

Police attended at the Arbroath property and Greer’s partner answered the door with “blood pouring from her nose.”

There was also blood on the living room floor and walls.

Greer was found in the kitchen.

He told police: “I know I don’t need to say anything but I’m really sorry.”

His partner was taken to hospital where she received a CT scan.

She required surgery to repair her broken nose.

Ms Hendry explained a medical note lodged with the court expressed concern she may experience nasal breathing issues due to the assault.

Possible protection

34-year-old Greer, of Glenesk Avenue in Arbroath, previously pled guilty to the January 4 2022 domestic assault.

He admitted injuring, impairing and permanently disfiguring the woman by assaulting her.

Sheriff Eric Brown deferred sentencing to October 5 for enquiries to be made as to whether Greer’s victim wishes the protection of a non-harassment order.

