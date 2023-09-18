Drunken man ditched car, stole tractor and forced 17mph Angus A90 rolling roadblock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Drunken man ditched car, stole tractor and forced 17mph Angus A90 rolling roadblock

After trying to collide with a police car, drunken Kenneth Douglas told officers: "It is what it is."

By Ross Gardiner
Kenneth Douglas took a tractor for a low-speed joyride.
Kenneth Douglas took a tractor for a low-speed joyride.

A man pranged his own car in a ditch, took a tractor on a drunken joyride and forced police to set up a 17mph roving roadblock on the A90.

Sozzled Kenneth Douglas pinched a tractor at dawn on July 4 after he had jettisoned his own car on an unclassified road.

After finding the keys in the tractor at a nearby farm, he took the vehicle for a spin, brazenly passing the front door of Forfar police station.

Douglas, who once forced a six-hour siege at his Perthshire home, was followed onto the A90, where police formed a roving roadblock.

After trying to bump a squad car, he told officers: “It is what it is.”

At Forfar Sheriff Court, he was banned from driving, placed under supervision and fined.

Rural riot

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry said at 1.40am on July 4, police were on routine patrol between Eassie and Newtyle .

There, they found Douglas’s abandoned Honda Civic in a ditch.

Shortly after, police were contacted by staff from a nearby petrol station with concerns about the driver of a tractor who they had seen hitting kerbs.

Kenneth Douglas
Kenneth Douglas at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Officers leaving Forfar police station at 5.20am to investigate watched the tractor pass their front door.

They followed it along Dundee Loan and onto Dundee Road.

Driver Douglas was seen swerving onto the opposing carriageway.

Forfar police station
Brazen Douglas drove right past Forfar Police Station. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He turned onto the A90 northbound at the Lochlands junction and continued for half a mile.

Still swerving and travelling at 17mph, Douglas was surrounded by a moving police roadblock to prevent any other road users getting close.

When one police vehicle attempted to pass him, Douglas deliberately swerved to try to hit it but missed.

A90 Glamis junction.
Douglas finally came to a halt at the Glamis junction on the A90. Image: Google..

The tractor wheels locked near the Glamis junction and the vehicle ground to a halt.

Douglas eventually exited, 45 minutes after passing the police station.

He said: “It is what it is.”

After refusing to provide breath samples at West Bell Street Police HQ, he told police: “I’m already going back to jail.”

‘Crazy’ behaviour

Douglas admitted driving his own car carelessly and the tractor dangerously.

He also pled guilty to taking the tractor without permission, driving it without a licence or insurance and failing to provide breath samples.

His solicitor Keith Sym said: “This is a crazy piece of behaviour.

“He has pled guilty to serious road traffic offences, particularly given the size of the vehicle he was driving.

“There had been family issues. He’d recently been given a five-month restriction of liberty order.

“That had an impact on his mental health. There had been a relapse.”

Sheriff Eric Brown disqualified 41-year-old Douglas, of Craighall Place in Rattray, for a year.

He will be supervised for the same period, must pay a £320 fine and has to sit the extended test before driving again.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The barbecue destroyed the caravan in Kirkton. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson.
Firebug burned out Kirkton pensioner's caravan by lighting BBQ inside then falling asleep
Michael Saint will be sentenced later.
Fife man molested girl, 10, and asked 12-year-old girl to wear bikini
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Connor Dickson, A9 accident after tanker fire Picture shows; Connor Dickson, A9 accident after tanker fire. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 15/09/2023
Careless van driver ploughed into A9 Citylink bus after Perthshire tanker blaze
Hardy stole more than £4500 and spent it on alcohol. Image: Shutterstock.
Workman jailed for stealing dead Fife man's £4.5k charity bottle
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Fractured face and drunken soldier
Liam McWatt has been giving evidence at his trial.
Fife double death crash trial: Accused Liam McWatt gives evidence
The teenager was spotted with a smoke bomb before the derby match. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife football fan falls foul of new fireworks laws before derby match
To go with story by Alan Richardson. James Murdoch, Perth dangerous dog trial Picture shows; James Murdoch, Perth dangerous dog trial. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 29/08/2023
Court orders Kinross-shire OAP's American Bulldog to be destroyed after attacks on two local…
Blake Priestley and Stephanie Guiry were jailed. Images: Facebook.
Fife pair jailed for dealing cocaine and LSD
Katrina Ronald whose husband William died after a crash involving a bin lorry.
Bin lorry crash widow tells of five-year fight for justice after Kinross-shire tragedy