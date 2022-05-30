Sword-swinging Rattray man jailed for blood-soaked police siege

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who begged police to shoot him during a bloody six-hour siege at his Rattray home has been jailed.

Kenneth Douglas smashed up his own property throughout the tense stand-off, which was so terrifying it caused a young neighbour to throw up.

Officers drew their tasers as the raging 39-year-old barricaded his home and launched items through his window.

Douglas, a HMP Perth inmate, admitted causing the disturbance and related charges when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He feels that being in custody is the best way to deal with his problems.

“He knows that his issues arise from taking substances.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie jailed Douglas for 24 months.

The sheriff also placed him on supervision for a year after his release “to protect the public from serious harm”.

Wielded sword outside shop

The court heard police negotiators, dog handlers and armed officers scrambled to Douglas’ end-of-terrace home in Craighall Place on August 5.

Earlier that day, the 39-year-old walked into a nearby Scotmid, on Hatton Road, and bought two bottles of cider.

He stepped outside and told a witness: “I need the jail, I need 15 years.”

Douglas then showed him the handle of a blade in the waistband of his trousers.

He was seen waving a samurai sword above his head, while holding the cider in his other hand.

Sick with fear

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told the court that at about 5pm, Douglas was at home and could be overheard shouting about being owed £2,000.

Police were called to the property, Mr Kerr said.

Officers heard Douglas shouting from inside.

He asked them to “shoot him in the head” or he would take his own life.

Douglas began throwing items out of the window and smashing up his property, including the sword.

Witnesses were described as being frightened and one child was reported as being “physically sick” due to fear.

Barricades

Douglas barricaded both the front and back door of his end-of-terrace home and left briefly, while police had their tasers readied.

He returned inside and threw a beam and a metal chair out of the window at police, making “numerous” threats to kill officers.

Neighbours were told to stay indoors and Douglas threatened to pour boiling water and sugar over any officer who tried to enter the building.

Throughout the siege, Douglas was seen to be covered in blood.

He smashed windows at the property and used the glass to slash his own skin.

Found in kitchen

By 11.20pm, officers grew concerned about Douglas suddenly going quiet so broke in and found him in the kitchen.

Douglas shouted “just shoot me” as police again prepared their tasers.

Shortly after midnight, he kicked PC Gary Polson to the body.

The officer was not injured.

Douglas was placed in the back of a marked police van and taken to Ninewells hospital.

While in the van, he told officers: “See when I get your address, you’ll f***ing regret it. I’ll f***ing shoot your bairns.”

Douglas made threats to kill officers’ families, children and dogs.

He became agitated and began spitting.

From Ninewells, he was taken to West Bell Street station, where he was kept under constant observation.

He spat at PC Connor Stewart, striking him on the arm and chest.

Officers were able to shut the cell door but Douglas again managed to spit at them through the service hatch.

He laughed and told officers he had AIDS and Hepatitis, before calling officers “p**fs.”

Admission of guilt

Douglas pled guilty to carrying an offensive weapon at Hatton Road, Ferguson Park Road and David Douglas Road in Rattray.

He admitted acting in a threatening manner at his home and assaulting police officers.

He further admitted acting in a threatening manner at police HQ and making offensive remarks and threats of violence towards officers’ families.

Douglas also pled guilty to acting threateningly on another occasion.

On April 1, he repeatedly shouted, swore and spat on the ground in a police van while he was being taken to Ninewells.

Again on this date, he made threats of violence towards police and called one officer a racial slur.