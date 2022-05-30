Sword-swinging Rattray man jailed for blood-soaked police siege

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sword-swinging Rattray man jailed for blood-soaked police siege

By Jamie Buchan
May 30 2022, 2.10pm
Kenneth Douglas appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
A man who begged police to shoot him during a bloody six-hour siege at his Rattray home has been jailed.

Kenneth Douglas smashed up his own property throughout the tense stand-off, which was so terrifying it caused a young neighbour to throw up.

Officers drew their tasers as the raging 39-year-old barricaded his home and launched items through his window.

Douglas, a HMP Perth inmate, admitted causing the disturbance and related charges when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

The aftermath of the six-hour seige

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “He feels that being in custody is the best way to deal with his problems.

“He knows that his issues arise from taking substances.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie jailed Douglas for 24 months.

The sheriff also placed him on supervision for a year after his release “to protect the public from serious harm”.

Wielded sword outside shop

The court heard police negotiators, dog handlers and armed officers scrambled to Douglas’ end-of-terrace home in Craighall Place on August 5.

Earlier that day, the 39-year-old walked into a nearby Scotmid, on Hatton Road, and bought two bottles of cider.

Police at the scene of the incident

He stepped outside and told a witness: “I need the jail, I need 15 years.”

Douglas then showed him the handle of a blade in the waistband of his trousers.

He was seen waving a samurai sword above his head, while holding the cider in his other hand.

Sick with fear

Fiscal depute Matthew Kerr told the court that at about 5pm, Douglas was at home and could be overheard shouting about being owed £2,000.

Police were called to the property, Mr Kerr said.

Kenneth Douglas at court

Officers heard Douglas shouting from inside.

He asked them to “shoot him in the head” or he would take his own life.

Douglas began throwing items out of the window and smashing up his property, including the sword.

Witnesses were described as being frightened and one child was reported as being “physically sick” due to fear.

Barricades

Douglas barricaded both the front and back door of his end-of-terrace home and left briefly, while police had their tasers readied.

He returned inside and threw a beam and a metal chair out of the window at police, making “numerous” threats to kill officers.

Neighbours were instructed to stay indoors.

Neighbours were told to stay indoors and Douglas threatened to pour boiling water and sugar over any officer who tried to enter the building.

Throughout the siege, Douglas was seen to be covered in blood.

He smashed windows at the property and used the glass to slash his own skin.

Found in kitchen

By 11.20pm, officers grew concerned about Douglas suddenly going quiet so broke in and found him in the kitchen.

Douglas shouted “just shoot me” as police again prepared their tasers.

Shortly after midnight, he kicked PC Gary Polson to the body.

The officer was not injured.

Douglas was placed in the back of a marked police van and taken to Ninewells hospital.

While in the van, he told officers: “See when I get your address, you’ll f***ing regret it. I’ll f***ing shoot your bairns.”

Douglas made threats to kill officers’ families, children and dogs.

He became agitated and began spitting.

From Ninewells, he was taken to West Bell Street station, where he was kept under constant observation.

He spat at PC Connor Stewart, striking him on the arm and chest.

Officers were able to shut the cell door but Douglas again managed to spit at them through the service hatch.

He laughed and told officers he had AIDS and Hepatitis, before calling officers “p**fs.”

Admission of guilt

Douglas pled guilty to carrying an offensive weapon at Hatton Road, Ferguson Park Road and David Douglas Road in Rattray.

He admitted acting in a threatening manner at his home and assaulting police officers.

He further admitted acting in a threatening manner at police HQ and making offensive remarks and threats of violence towards officers’ families.

Douglas also pled guilty to acting threateningly on another occasion.

On April 1, he repeatedly shouted, swore and spat on the ground in a police van while he was being taken to Ninewells.

Again on this date, he made threats of violence towards police and called one officer a racial slur.

