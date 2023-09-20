Fife gun buyer’s internet history included Dunblane atrocity and primary school searches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife gun buyer’s internet history included Dunblane atrocity and primary school searches

James Maxwell's internet usage - including child abuse and bestiality material - emerged after he tried to buy a Glock pistol from the US.

By Dave Finlay
James Maxwell's gun and ammunition were intercepted by police.
James Maxwell's gun and ammunition were intercepted by police.

A Fife man who made online searches for the Dunblane atrocity and bought a gun and 100 rounds of ammunition has been warned he faces a “substantial” jail term.

James Maxwell used cryptocurrency to fund the purchase of a Glock pistol and bullets to be delivered to his home address from the USA.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard Maxwell, from Leven, was caught red-handed in a cross-Atlantic police sting.

American law enforcement officers, who were examining outbound packages in the US mailing system, intercepted the parcel.

The Glock 17 handgun and magazine were found hidden inside a household electronic device, along with two boxes of ammunition.

The US authorities alerted Police Scotland and a package with the electronic device and boxes for the gun and bullets were put into the mail after the firearm and ammunition were removed.

A Glock 17 and 9mm ammunition and magazine
A Glock 17 and 9mm ammunition. Image: Shutterstock.

Maxwell, 28, took delivery of the package at a house in Henderson Park, Windygates, on January 11 this year.

Police armed with a search warrant raided the address and found Maxwell wearing blue latex gloves, with the parcel in his bedroom.

Advocate depute Richard Goddard KC said: “A laptop was found open and in use in the bedroom.

“It had a pdf file saved on it which was an instruction manual for a Glock pistol.”

Worrying search history

During an interview Maxwell told police that in October last year his mental health worsened and he began feeling suicidal and researched how to source a firearm.

He admitted that in December he paid £1000 for the gun and ammunition.

Mr Goddard said: “He stated that prior to the delivery of the package he was no longer suicidal but made no effort to cancel the order as he assumed that as he had paid for it, he had to receive it.”

Gun importer James Maxwell
James Maxwell arrives at Edinburgh High Court. 

The prosecutor said after the laptop was examined searches were found regarding suicide.

Mr Goddard added: “However, other searches included ‘primary school in Glasgow’, ‘Dunblane school massacre’ and ‘when do schools break up for Christmas 2022’.”

Mr Goddard said the Glock pistol bought by unemployed Maxwell was in good condition and in full working order.

“The ammunition purchased by the accused amounted to 100 rounds of 9mm hollow pointed bulleted cartridges.

“This type of ammunition is designed to deform on impact, increasing the surface area of the bullet and causing increased injury.”

Flowers outside Dunblane Primary School in 1996
Flowers outside Dunblane Primary School in 1996. Maxwell had searched the atrocity online.

Police also found that Maxwell had saved a sexually explicit video of a young, underage girl performing sex acts and images of bestiality.

He also made internet searches including ’13-year-old boy’ and ‘cute 14-year-olds’.

‘Excessive’ number of bullets

The Dunblane school tragedy happened on March 13 1996 when gunman Thomas Hamilton entered the town’s primary school and shot dead 16 children and a teacher before killing himself.

Defence counsel Jonathan Crowe told the court that Maxwell bought the gun for “suicidal purposes”.

He said: “I can advise – and there is no dispute – there is no other information or evidence pointing to any sinister motives of Mr Maxwell to do anything with this weapon in relation to primary schools.”

Judge Lord Ericht said he noted the defence position but added: “However, I have to say at this stage, I also note that 100 bullets were bought which would seem to be an excessive number for suicide purposes.

“This type of ammunition was designed to deform on impact.”

The judge also pointed out the other school-related internet searches.

He deferred sentence on the first offender for the preparation of a background report and remanded him in custody after indicating a substantial prison sentence is the likely outcome.

The charges

Maxwell, currently a prisoner in Perth, admitted six charges when he appeared in court on Wednesday.

He pled guilty to purchasing and attempting to acquire a prohibited weapon between December 1 last year and January 11 this year.

He also admitted committing the offence without holding a firearms certificate.

He admitted buying and attempting to acquire and possess the ammunition and attempting to import the firearm and bullets without lawful authority.

He further pled guilty to possessing the child abuse video between April 22 last year and January 11 this year and possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Andrew Grieve.
Diageo team leader to compensate bar worker after accidental punch caused broken nose
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, helped son Bracken's drug dealing. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/09/2023
Fake brands stashing Angus hotel boss admits role in £20k drugs enterprise
Kal Handy will be sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
New Dundee dad admits stashing cocaine worth up to nearly £40k at home
Hyesha Royes.
Search for Dundee money lender who battered debtor with cable 'knuckleduster'
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 8th time driving disqualified and 'I've had a doing'
The car driven by Liam McWatt (left) struck and killed Harry and Shirley Taggerty but he was not deemed to have driven it dangerously.
Fife double fatality crash trial: Liam McWatt cleared of causing couple's death by dangerous…
George Boura appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth man drove drunk to avoid taxi wait for midnight rendezvous
Gordon Simpson.
Perth sex pest banned from watching 'concerning' cartoons
Shane Whyte.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Careless driving Picture shows; Melissa McKelligott. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 18/09/2023
Careless driver admits hitting cyclists on rural Perthshire road, leaving two seriously hurt