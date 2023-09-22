Dunfermline paedophile ‘Ben Dover’ jailed for two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline paedophile ‘Ben Dover’ jailed for two years

Grant McAuley shared sick material with fellow pervert on social media.

By Jamie McKenzie
Grant McAuley. Image: Police Scotland.
Grant McAuley. Image: Police Scotland.

A Dunfermline paedophile who shared sick images with other perverts online under the username ‘Ben Dover’ has been jailed for two years.

Grant McAuley was caught with a stash of child abuse material running to almost 23 hours.

It was later found the 24-year-old had shared some of the images on the Kik messenger app.

Distressing material showed children being forced to have sex with dogs, adults and other children.

The victims were believed to be as young as two.

Police vow to track abusers

Detective Inspector Adrian Ure, of Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “Grant McAuley’s offending and behaviour was appalling.

“He showed utter contempt for the child victims and the horrific sexual abuse they suffered, in the images and videos he was viewing and sharing.

“In committing these crimes, McAuley believed that his online offending would go undetected.

“However, there is no hiding place and as a result of our investigation he will now rightly face a custodial sentence and the consequences of his actions.

“Any form of child sexual abuse is a serious criminal offence and is a priority for Police Scotland.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about a child at risk of abuse, or a potential victim, to contact police immediately.”

Hours of sick footage

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard previously police raided McAuley’s then-home address acting on a tip-off and uncovered various devices.

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said indecent images were found on an iPad, laptop and USB.

Mr Thomson said analysis of the iPad showed Kik messenger was installed on the device and signed in to an account with the screen name ‘Ben Dover’.

The fiscal said there were several chat logs where this username was a participant in chats containing 13 indecent videos of children.

In total officers found 104 images and 122 videos at category A, the most graphic kind, 114 images and 16 videos at category B, and 273 images and 65 videos at category C.

The USB alone was found to contain more than 22 hours of indecent footage.

McAuley, of Hill of Saint Margaret, Dunfermline, previously admitted possessing indecent images of children between March 2017 and July 2022 and distributing them between July 15 and 18 last year.

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed him for two years and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

