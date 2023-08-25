Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username ‘Ben Dover’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username ‘Ben Dover’

Grant McAuley had hours of sick videos and hundreds of illegal images.

By Kirsty McIntosh
McAuley had shared sick material under the Kik username 'Ben Dover'. Image: Shutterstock.
McAuley had shared sick material under the Kik username 'Ben Dover'. Image: Shutterstock.

A Dunfermline paedophile shared sick images with other perverts using a social media account with the username “Ben Dover”.

Grant McAuley was caught with a stash of child abuse material running to almost 23 hours.

It was later found the 24-year-old had shared some of the images on the Kik messenger app.

Distressing material showed children being forced to have sex with dogs, adults and other children.

The victims were believed to be as young as two.

Devices full of filth

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard police raided McAuley’s then-home address acting on a tip-off.

Detectives found his parents at the address but he had already left for work in the Mowi fish factory in Rosyth.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told the court: “At about 8am a short interview with (the accused’s mother) was conducted under caution.

“She confirmed the devices that she used and stated she had not observed any indecent images on any device within the address.

“She confirmed the accused had access to an iPad, which would be in his bedroom, and provided the PIN for it.”

A search uncovered a laptop, with USB and SD card and an iPad.

Mr Thomson said: “Indecent images were found on the iPad, laptop, and USB.

“There was a user active in a number of chat groups on Kik.”

Arrested at work

Police visited the factory shortly before 10am and arrested McAuley

Mr Thomson said: “Analysis of the iPad showed Kik messenger was installed on the device and signed in to an account with the screen name ‘Ben Dover’.

“There were several chat logs where the ‘Ben Dover’ account was a participant in chats where there were 13 indecent videos of children.”

Of all the videos and images found by police, some were believed to show children as young as two, with some of children engaged in sex with dogs.

In total officers found 104 images and 122 videos at category A – the worst kind – 114 images and 16 videos at category B, and 273 images and 65 videos at category C.

The USB alone was found to contain more than 22 hours of indecent footage.

Images were distributed to other perverts

The Ben Dover account was found to have sent eight images to group chats on Kik, four of which were at category A.

McAuley, of Hill of Saint Margaret, Dunfermline, admitted possessing indecent images of children between March 2017 and July 2022 and distributing them between July 15 and 18 last year.

Both offences took place at a different address in the town.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

