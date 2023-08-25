Fife paedophile shared child abuse images under username ‘Ben Dover’

A Dunfermline paedophile shared sick images with other perverts using a social media account with the username “Ben Dover”.

Grant McAuley was caught with a stash of child abuse material running to almost 23 hours.

It was later found the 24-year-old had shared some of the images on the Kik messenger app.

Distressing material showed children being forced to have sex with dogs, adults and other children.

The victims were believed to be as young as two.

Devices full of filth

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard police raided McAuley’s then-home address acting on a tip-off.

Detectives found his parents at the address but he had already left for work in the Mowi fish factory in Rosyth.

Fiscal depute Douglas Thomson told the court: “At about 8am a short interview with (the accused’s mother) was conducted under caution.

“She confirmed the devices that she used and stated she had not observed any indecent images on any device within the address.

“She confirmed the accused had access to an iPad, which would be in his bedroom, and provided the PIN for it.”

A search uncovered a laptop, with USB and SD card and an iPad.

Mr Thomson said: “Indecent images were found on the iPad, laptop, and USB.

“There was a user active in a number of chat groups on Kik.”

Arrested at work

Police visited the factory shortly before 10am and arrested McAuley

Mr Thomson said: “Analysis of the iPad showed Kik messenger was installed on the device and signed in to an account with the screen name ‘Ben Dover’.

“There were several chat logs where the ‘Ben Dover’ account was a participant in chats where there were 13 indecent videos of children.”

Of all the videos and images found by police, some were believed to show children as young as two, with some of children engaged in sex with dogs.

In total officers found 104 images and 122 videos at category A – the worst kind – 114 images and 16 videos at category B, and 273 images and 65 videos at category C.

The USB alone was found to contain more than 22 hours of indecent footage.

Images were distributed to other perverts

The Ben Dover account was found to have sent eight images to group chats on Kik, four of which were at category A.

McAuley, of Hill of Saint Margaret, Dunfermline, admitted possessing indecent images of children between March 2017 and July 2022 and distributing them between July 15 and 18 last year.

Both offences took place at a different address in the town.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

