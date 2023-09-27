Hit-and-run teen biker left Dundee schoolboy bedbound for months

A hit-and-run motorcyclist from Dundee left a city schoolboy bedbound for so long he had to drop out of Higher exams.

Josh Breen admitted causing serious injury to the 17-year-old pedestrian.

Breen caused the collision as the youngster tried to cross the road, then fled the scene while his victim was still “motionless”.

The schoolboy was dragged five metres along the road and suffered fractures to his jaw, pelvis, forearm and kneecap.

Uninsured and licence-less Breen, 20, suffered only a burst lip after coming off the bike in the crash.

He will be sentenced next month after background reports have been prepared.

Horror crash

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court the schoolboy and three friends had watched Breen dangerously navigating a mini-roundabout in Whitfield.

They waited until he had passed before attempting to cross the road.

However, Breen doubled back along Murrayfield Drive and collided with the teenager.

Breen dragged his victim along the road before hitting the tarmac himself.

While the boy lay “motionless,” Breen got up and with the help of a friend, began to push the bike away.

He left without even checking on his teenage victim’s welfare.

Breen was traced the following day and had wounds to his face and hands consistent with coming off a motorbike.

CCTV was also recovered from a shop on Lothian Crescent, which showed the entire incident.

Multiple injuries

The victim’s friends had called 999 and he was rushed to Ninewells by ambulance.

He was seen by a consultant orthopaedic surgeon who confirmed fractures to his pelvis, forearm and jaw.

He suffered bruising to his scalp and facial abrasions.

Both knees were swollen so he received an MRI scan which showed another fracture to his patella.

He spent 12 days in hospital, including five in the high dependency unit’s trauma bay.

He was bedbound for nine weeks, which caused him to drop out of some school classes and ultimately fail exams he was expected to pass.

He also suffered hundreds of pounds worth of damage to his phone and earbuds and tore the clothing he was wearing.

Guilt

Breen, of Watson Street in Dundee, admitted causing serious injury by driving dangerously on the evening on October 27 in 2021.

He also admitted driving without insurance or licence and failing to stop at a collision.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until October 24 and ordered reports.

