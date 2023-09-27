Hit-and-run teen biker left Dundee schoolboy bedbound for months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hit-and-run teen biker left Dundee schoolboy bedbound for months

Josh Breen, 20, left his victim with fractures to his jaw, arm, leg and pelvis but fled the scene without even checking on the boy.

By Ross Gardiner
The hit-and-run happened on Murrayfield Drive. Image: Google.
A hit-and-run motorcyclist from Dundee left a city schoolboy bedbound for so long he had to drop out of Higher exams.

Josh Breen admitted causing serious injury to the 17-year-old pedestrian.

Breen caused the collision as the youngster tried to cross the road, then fled the scene while his victim was still “motionless”.

The schoolboy was dragged five metres along the road and suffered fractures to his jaw, pelvis, forearm and kneecap.

Uninsured and licence-less Breen, 20, suffered only a burst lip after coming off the bike in the crash.

Murrayfield Drive, Dundee
He will be sentenced next month after background reports have been prepared.

Horror crash

Fiscal depute Trina Sinclair told Dundee Sheriff Court the schoolboy and three friends had watched Breen dangerously navigating a mini-roundabout in Whitfield.

They waited until he had passed before attempting to cross the road.

However, Breen doubled back along Murrayfield Drive and collided with the teenager.

Breen dragged his victim along the road before hitting the tarmac himself.

While the boy lay “motionless,” Breen got up and with the help of a friend, began to push the bike away.

He left without even checking on his teenage victim’s welfare.

Lothian Crescent, looking towards Murrayfield Drive
CCTV was obtained from the shop on Lothian Crescent, looking towards Murrayfield Drive. Image: Google.

Breen was traced the following day and had wounds to his face and hands consistent with coming off a motorbike.

CCTV was also recovered from a shop on Lothian Crescent, which showed the entire incident.

Multiple injuries

The victim’s friends had called 999 and he was rushed to Ninewells by ambulance.

He was seen by a consultant orthopaedic surgeon who confirmed fractures to his pelvis, forearm and jaw.

He suffered bruising to his scalp and facial abrasions.

Both knees were swollen so he received an MRI scan which showed another fracture to his patella.

He spent 12 days in hospital, including five in the high dependency unit’s trauma bay.

Ninewells Hospital
The boy spent five days in the high dependency unit at Ninewells Hospital.

He was bedbound for nine weeks, which caused him to drop out of some school classes and ultimately fail exams he was expected to pass.

He also suffered hundreds of pounds worth of damage to his phone and earbuds and tore the clothing he was wearing.

Guilt

Breen, of Watson Street in Dundee, admitted causing serious injury by driving dangerously on the evening on October 27 in 2021.

He also admitted driving without insurance or licence and failing to stop at a collision.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentencing until October 24 and ordered reports.

