Jobs lost as Dundee building firm collapses into administration

A Dundee glazing and building firm founded more than 40 years ago has collapsed into administration, with the loss of all 16 jobs.

Logie Glazing and Building Services, based at Tannadice Street, worked for private and public sector clients across Tayside and Fife.

In recent months, it had suffered from the effects of the rising costs that have affected the construction sector.

The cost inflation led to pressure on profit margins and cash.

While the firm sought to find alternative sources of finance, it was unable to resolve its financial difficulties.

This left the business – which was founded in 1968 and incorporated in 2006 – unable to trade.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “Logie Glazing was a very well-established business.

“Like many in the sector and despite the director’s best efforts, was unable to withstand what continues to be a very challenging trading environment.”

Support for collapsed Dundee firm’s staff

Meanwhile Mr Jacobs, managing director at Interpath, said the firm’s immediate priority would be to support the staff affected.

He said: “We will be providing support to those employees who have been made redundant, including providing them with the information required to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Service.

“Any parties who have an interest in the company’s business and assets should contact the administrators as soon as possible.”