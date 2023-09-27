Jobs lost as Dundee building firm collapses into administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jobs lost as Dundee building firm collapses into administration

Administrators have been appointed with the firm unable to find alternative sources of finance.

By Gavin Harper
The Logie Glazing and Building Services premises on Tannadice Street. Image: Google Maps.
A Dundee glazing and building firm founded more than 40 years ago has collapsed into administration, with the loss of all 16 jobs.

Logie Glazing and Building Services, based at Tannadice Street, worked for private and public sector clients across Tayside and Fife.

In recent months, it had suffered from the effects of the rising costs that have affected the construction sector.

The cost inflation led to pressure on profit margins and cash.

While the firm sought to find alternative sources of finance, it was unable to resolve its financial difficulties.

This left the business – which was founded in 1968 and incorporated in 2006 – unable to trade.

Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators.

Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory, said: “Logie Glazing was a very well-established business.

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory. Image: Interpath Advisory.
“Like many in the sector and despite the director’s best efforts, was unable to withstand what continues to be a very challenging trading environment.”

Support for collapsed Dundee firm’s staff

Meanwhile Mr Jacobs, managing director at Interpath, said the firm’s immediate priority would be to support the staff affected.

He said:  “We will be providing support to those employees who have been made redundant, including providing them with the information required to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Service.

“Any parties who have an interest in the company’s business and assets should contact the administrators as soon as possible.”

